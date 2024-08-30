3 Reasons why WWE will continue running five-match PLEs

In a couple of days, WWE will be hosting their first-ever Premium Live Event in Germany, Bash in Berlin. A total of five matches have been announced for the highly anticipated event.

Over the past year, WWE has often opted for a five-match card for their PLEs, with the only major exceptions being WrestleMania and SummerSlam. This trend seems to be a conscious choice by the Stamford-based company.

Here are three main reasons why WWE will likely continue running five-match premium live events.

#3. Ensuring constant fan participation during WWE PLEs

WWE is on a great run right now, consistently selling out shows with jam-packed arenas. The energy from the fans has been incredible, especially during the premium live events, which has significantly enhanced the overall product.

One of the main reasons for this success could be the five-match cards. Shorter shows help prevent fan fatigue, ensuring that the crowd remains loud and engaged throughout the event. This sustained energy not only elevates the matches but also creates a more electric atmosphere, making the experience more memorable for both the live audience and those watching at home.

#2. Better match-quality

Every premium live event has an allotted timeframe within which all matches must be scheduled. When there are too many matches on the card, some bouts often receive limited time, making it challenging for the performers to effectively tell their stories in the ring.

One of the main benefits of a five-match card is that each bout is treated as a marquee, providing ample time for the wrestlers to showcase their skills and storytelling abilities. This approach has been evident in the improved match quality the company has delivered in recent years.

#1. Flexibility in their TV programming

A recent report from Fightful Select revealed that WWE is pleased with their decision to feature smaller cards for their premium live events (PLEs). The report also mentioned that the promotion plans to continue this approach, as it allows them to stack the episodes of RAW and SmackDown, particularly the blue brand's shows that occur the night before a PLE in the same arena.

The upcoming episode of Friday Night SmackDown is one such instance, as it will be broadcast live from the Uber Arena in Berlin. The very next day, Bash in Berlin will take place in the same venue, making it a packed weekend for the fans in Germany.

