3 recent initiatives by WWE that help their CSR efforts

Unleash your warrior

WWE and their superstars are known for entertaining fans by fighting it out with their opponents inside the ring. They play heel and babyface, and also jobbers in an attempt to continue storylines or even make things look better.

WWE is known for not only doing things between the ropes but out of the ring too. They have been a part of many ground-breaking initiatives in the past with Make-A-Wish being as long as memory serves any fan of this sport or company. There have been multiple superstars that have granted multiple wishes through this initiative, and John Cena tops this list.

He is the most sought-after superstar and his work, as well as character, speaks volumes about him. He is known for his three words,'Hustle, Loyalty, and Respect' and he continues to live by them both in and out of the ring.

He is a role model for many superstars and fans alike. His work is the most loved of all, and while this statement is true, there are other initiatives that WWE is an active member of, and continues to work towards on a regular basis.

In this article, I take a look at 3 campaigns that WWE is associated with:

#3 Hyundai Hope On Wheels

Hope is the best support system

WWE is constantly working towards curing cancer and has partnered with multiple vendors to work on different cancer research programs.

This is a campaign that is run by Hyundai and as a mark of good collaborations the leading vehicle manufacturer has partnered with WWE to spread message and awareness about not just the campaign but also about Cancer.

This week on Raw we saw WWE COO & Chief Brand Officer Triple H & Stephanie McMahon come to the ring and honour the champions or survivors (as we would call them) with a championship belt to thank them for their courage.

