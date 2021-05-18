3 Recent instances where absurd names hyped up a new project in WWE

The name carries a lot of weight to create the first impression, and to define a character, or anything that needs to be showcased.

Imagine if the Undertaker got named as Hornswoggle, or Stone Cold Steve Austin debuted as the Ravishing Steve.

Would their fate remain the same?

WWE has been notorious for this in the past and it is in fact a regular part of how wrestling works. Superstars who do not fit the bill or gimmicks that don't work are often repackaged with either a new name or a new setup altogether in order to make them more relavent again.

WWE also extends the repackaging facility to championship titles and pay-per-views as well with a vision of keeping them 'updated' to the current standards.

Although, when the name is short-lived, and its importance is less prominent than its purpose; some absurd names were used to stir things up for them. They weren't necessarily intentional, but they served their purpose. They got a lot of flak online, but as they say: "Any publicity is good publicity."

Here are some of the recent examples where ridiculous names promoted the product at the initial stage.

#3 Viking Experience

Viking Experience now performs as Viking Raiders after backlash from the fans.

They started their WWE stint with the name 'war raiders' and became a force to be reckoned with in the NXT circuit. They interfered in tag team bouts to clearly send out a message and even went on an undefeated streak for quite a while in the black and gold show, winning the NXT tag team titles in the process.

RAW came calling as they were soon drafted to the main roster of the red brand and they were repackaged as the 'Viking Experience'. The protagonists also underwent a name change and were called Erik and Ivar.

However, the name did not go down well with the fans and the WWE faced a lot of backlash online. So, their team name was once again changed to 'Viking Raiders' and their finisher was named Viking Experience.

They won the Raw tag team titles, becoming the first tag team setup to win the titles in the WWE, ROH and NJPW.

They have since been competing in the tag team division of the Red brand.

It remains unclear as to why the WWE tried to repackage the team that had a more than decent appeal to it in the NXT.

