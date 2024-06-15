3 references from Cody Rhodes and AJ Styles' confrontation on WWE SmackDown 

In the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, AJ Styles and Cody Rhodes engaged in a heated face-off confrontation, marking their final face-to-face before their anticipated I Quit match. During this segment, both the American Nightmare and the Phenomenal One dropped numerous references that surprised many fans.

These unexpected nods added an extra layer of excitement to the go-home episode of the blue brand. In this article, we will discuss all those references from the Rhodes and Styles confrontation on Friday Night.

#3. AJ Styles mentioned NJPW & ROH during the segment

Expand Tweet

Trending

During this heated confrontation, AJ Styles targeted Cody Rhodes' past, stating how Rhodes often used to quit when things got tough for him. In contrast, Styles emphasized that he stays and proves himself despite all the hurdles.

In this mockery, Styles mentioned New Japan Pro Wrestling and Ring of Honor, referencing Rhodes' previous stints in both promotions. This reference came as a surprise to many fans, as it is rare for WWE to mention other promotions during their segments.

#2. WWE indirectly referenced All Elite Wrestling promotion

Expand Tweet

Not only did AJ Styles reference NJPW and ROH, but he also made an indirect reference to All Elite Wrestling. This came right after mentioning ROH and NJPW, where Styles highlighted Cody Rhodes' tendency to quit promotions when things get tough, including his departure from WWE.

The 47-year-old star mentioned how Cody helped someone start a new company and also quit that company when challenges arose, clearly alluding to Tony Khan's AEW promotion. For those unaware, AEW was mainly co-founded by Tony Khan, Cody Rhodes, and former WWE star Chris Jericho.

This reference to AEW on SmackDown has also sparked massive conversations among fans online.

#1. Cody Rhodes mentioned Mark Henry's infamous retirement segment

Expand Tweet

AJ Styles executed a fake retirement on the previous episode of SmackDown which created an opportunity to ambush Cody Rhodes and secure a rematch against him at Clash at the Castle. This move led to comparisons with Mark Henry's famous retirement segment, where he pulled a similar angle.

During the heated confrontation between Styles and Rhodes on the go-home episode of the blue brand, the Undisputed WWE Champion referenced the same, Here, Cody stated how Styles had to become Mark Henry for one night just to get another title shot at the upcoming Scotland PLE.

As of now, Henry does not have any association with WWE, making Cody's mention of him on television a surprising moment for fans.