3 top released WWE Superstars who could return to face Roman Reigns - A fearsome monster, a firefly master

This past Friday, Roman Reigns watched as Karrion Kross decimated Drew McIntyre. It was a statement of intent from Kross, who returned after being released and proceeded to lay out the No. 1 Contender for the world titles.

Roman Reigns may have loved what he saw, but he'll do well to realize that with Triple H at the helm, he is vulnerable to being targeted by those outside WWE as well. There's no telling which released superstar HHH may re-sign the company, and how many of them decide The Tribal Chief is the man to beat.

On that note, we look at three top-released superstars who could return to face Roman Reigns.

#3. On our list of released superstars who could return and face Roman Reigns: Johnny Gargano

Reigns will have Garga-no escape from Johnny Wrestling

Johnny Gargano was the heart and soul of NXT during his time in WWE. He had an outstanding NXT run, winning multiple championships and contesting brilliant matches. He was let go by WWE after he chose not to renew his NXT contract, stating the birth of his son as the reason for the same.

With WWE and Gargano on good terms and with Triple H at the helm, we might see Johnny Wrestling make a triumphant return to the company. He will no doubt be keen to make an impact on the main roster. A superstar of his caliber could challenge Roman Reigns for his championship.

Gargano is one of the most beloved babyfaces in recent wrestling history and would thrive opposite a mega heel in Reigns. It would be the ultimate David versus Goliath matchup and one fans would pay good money to see.

#2. Braun Strowman

One of the most explosive rivalries in recent times was Roman Reigns versus Braun Strowman. The two men have obliterated each other more times than we can count, and their war had everything from injuries to flipped ambulances. The last time they met, The Tribal Chief displayed his new heel attitude and beat him en route to becoming the WWE Universal Champion.

Imagine Reigns' face when he hears the all-too-familiar roar blare over the speakers as Strowman makes his way to the ring. A simple "I'm not finished with you!" will be enough to send excitement levels through the roof. The Monster Among Men is one of his deadliest adversaries, and should he return to WWE, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion's title reign will immediately be in jeopardy.

#1. Bray Wyatt

Roman Reigns and Bray Wyatt go back a long way. They have been rivals since the time The Shield and The Wyatt Family crossed paths. Both the superstars proceeded to have a stellar rivalry over the years, duking it out for championships, bragging rights and personal glory.

The last time the two men met, Reigns obliterated The Fiend and walked away with his Universal Championship. Wyatt was released by WWE soon after. With him heavily linked with a return to the company, we could see hostilities being renewed.

The former Eater of Worlds meeting The Head of the Table and his Bloodline is a sight fans would love to see. Wyatt gunning for the Universal Championship he was robbed off is a storyline waiting to be explored.

