3 Replacements for Naomi on WWE SmackDown after joining RAW

Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY stole the show with an incredible main event at WWE Evolution with the Women’s World Championship on the line last night. Both women tore each other apart to make history.

However, neither of the two women was able to walk out as the champion. Miss Money in the Bank, Naomi, cashed in her coveted MITB contract to steal the spotlight and become the new champion.

The new Women's World Champion kicked off this week’s edition of WWE RAW to announce that she was now a part of the red brand, which was further confirmed by Adam Pearce as well. With her now moving to RAW, SmackDown would need a replacement for her to fill the spot and open up newer opportunities. Let’s check out a few names who could replace Naomi on the blue brand.

#3. WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella

Nikki Bella entered the Battle Royal at WWE Evolution and is set to face Chelsea Green on RAW this week. The latter is a member of the SmackDown brand, and the company featuring her on RAW and Bella facing a star from the blue brand roster could be a hint at a massive move.

This could be a signal that the Hall of Famer will be moved to SmackDown in the next couple of weeks as a replacement for Naomi, allowing her to face some of the biggest names in the industry.

#2. Blake Monroe

Since her debut in WWE, Blake Monroe (FKA Mariah May) has been garnering all the attention from fans. The star shocked the world at Evolution when she betrayed her friend and tag partner, Jordynne Grace, to lose her shot at the NXT Women’s Championship to Jacy Jayne, hinting at a massive heel turn.

While Monroe had teased a potential feud with Grace on NXT, she could be on her way to SmackDown. While the brand move could be done after she feuds with Grace, it could be a massive opportunity for Blake to face some of the best in the industry soon after her debut in the company.

#1. Rhea Ripley

Expand Tweet

Former Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley is one of the most popular names in the industry today. The star has made headlines all around the world with her performances over the past few months, and also confronted Naomi on her first appearance on RAW.

During the confrontation on RAW tonight, IYO SKY made her way out with both women trying to get a rematch with Naomi. Adam Pearce further confirmed that all three women would battle it out for the Women’s World Championship at SummerSlam in an incredible match.

However, Ripley could end up losing this opportunity as well. She could then move to the blue brand to go after fresher faces in newer feuds, replacing Naomi and taking her spot on SmackDown. Fans will have to wait and see what WWE has in store for the stars next.

About the author Ishaan Rathi Ishaan writes for the WWE vertical at Sportskeeda. While he is a finance student, Ishaan is an avid pro wrestling fan, which has led him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before joining Sportskeeda, Ishaan worked for various renowned websites such as GiveMeSport and Fansided, and has nearly three years of experience. He relies only on credible sources like Cagematch when reporting on a topic. Ishaan cross-checks his work multiple times to ensure it is factually correct.



Ishaan’s favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary’s never-give-up attitude and work ethic. In fact, it was The Shield’s memorable WWE debut in 2012 that got him hooked on sports entertainment in the first place. Ishaan would love to interview Rollins someday.



When not reporting on pro wrestling, Ishaan loves to watch movies and occasionally play cricket. Know More

