3 results that surprised everyone at SummerSlam

Nikhil Chauhan FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 7.68K // 20 Aug 2018, 15:30 IST

SummerSlam 2018 was a high profile event which saw some amazing results and some amazing performances. While some results were obvious, quite a couple of them took the audience by surprise.

SummerSlam is the biggest actin of summer, and it was without any doubt filled with action and surprises. While I thoroughly enjoyed the show, I felt on a personal level and from a fan's perspective which might be subjective, that quite a few results could have been different. The show at Brooklyn saw John Cena miss SummerSlam for the first time in 15 years, saw Randy Orton without action in a one to one match and quite unbelievably saw title shifts in mostly all title divisions. As a whole, the show was eventful and I enjoyed the 6 hours of ups and downs leading to a much better PPV from WWE in recent times.

AJ Styles's loss was surprising but marks for a good run between the two former TNA wrestlers. Roman defeating Lesnar was a blessing in disguise, as WWE found a Universal Champion who shows up and calls it his yard. Quite satisfactory.

That being said, let us now take a look at 3 outcomes that completely surprised the WWE Universe:

Dolph Ziggler's loss

Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins and Dolph Ziggler marked the show on the right note. And while I do feel that Seth is a deserving champion, WWE has always failed to utilize Ziggler and are continuing to fail their NXT call-ups. Drew Mcintyre can be so much more than Ziggler's ring partner. While it is certain that WWE is looking to feud Ziggler and Drew, it makes less of a difference in already exhausted ring presence between the two. I hope there was title involved between the two since the very start because Seth Rollins should be pushed into the Universal Championship line than the Intercontinental title.

A win for Dolph Ziggler despite Drew's interference is what I would have hoped, looking forward to a feud between the two new best friends.

