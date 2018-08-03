3 rumors which may come true after SummerSlam 2018

SummerSlam 2018 is approaching very fast, and the feuds have started to build-up. The second biggest annual WWE pay-per-view is going down this year on Sunday 19 August 2018, live from Barclays Center in Brooklyn New York.

And considering the importance of the show to WWE, it should be no surprise that the first two matches booked for the card involve two of the company's highest paid talents - Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey.

Let's talk about some matches for the event. The match fans have been waiting for is finally official with Styles and Joe (two former TNA stars) going head to head for the WWE Title on one of the company's grandest stages of the year. This should be fantastic.

Lesnar will defend his title for the first time since April 27 against Reigns who beat Bobby Lashley just a couple of weeks after losing to Lashley at Extreme Rules. In other words, Lashley has a case to make for a potential triple threat match, though we'll have to see if WWE decides to play that card.

With Lesnar looking toward competing in UFC, it will be interesting to see whether he drops the championship at this event, or perhaps the next night on Raw.

There are many rumors with regards the event and what happens after it. Let's have a look at 3 rumors that can realistically happen after SummerSlam 2018!

#3 Andrade 'Cien' Almas getting a huge push

Andrade is a former 1 time NXT Champion, and now performs on the SmackDown Live brand. He is a former Lucha Underground wrestler as well and has wrestled for NJPW. He is an immensely talented wrestler and even more dangerous with his manager Zelina Vega at his side.

There is a rumor going around that Almas is going to get a huge push after his matches with Sin Cara and AJ Styles were well received. It is also rumored that he is the next contender for the WWE Championship after Samoa Joe.

Almas getting a push would be enjoyed by the WWE Universe. He has great in-ring skills, but he lacks mic-skills. That problem is fixed by his manager Vega. Him becoming the WWE Champion would be a treat for the fans. We can just hope that this rumor becomes a reality.

