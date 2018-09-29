3 rumoured matches which must happen at Crown Jewel

Crown Jewel will also feature the first-ever WWE World Cup

In what promises to be an epic saga, on November 2, 2018, we will witness Crown Jewel, WWE's second event in Saudi Arabia. Besides a plethora of epic clashes, Crown Jewel will also feature the first ever WWE World Cup.

Given the huge success of 'The Greatest Royal Rumble', WWE's first event in Saudi Arabia earlier this year, WWE had already announced the second event in advance.

Also, 2 weeks ago, the acting General Manager of Raw, Baron Corbin announced the first match for the event, in which Roman Reigns will defend his WWE Universal Championship in a triple threat match against Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman.

Though the monumental event is still 1 month away, speculations and rumours have cropped up all over the internet. As of now, only one clash has been finalised by the WWE for the event.

However, rumours of a few epic clashes are making rounds all over the social media. Also, WWE has started laying down the breadcrumbs for certain blockbuster clashes.

So, without further ado, I present to you 3 rumoured matches which must happen at Crown Jewel.

#3 The Brothers of Destruction vs DX

It could be an epic encounter

The Undertaker is all set to take on The Game, HHH at WWE Super Show-Down on October 6. While The Heartbreak Kid, Shawn Michaels will be in HHH's corner, The Deadman announced last week on Raw that his brother of Destruction, Kane, will accompany him at ringside.

Thus, it seems that WWE is laying down the breadcrumbs for a blockbuster tag team encounter. And according to a report from Cagesideseats, WWE may have Shawn Micheals team up with HHH to take on The Brothers of Destruction at WWE Crown Jewel.

Now, a tag-team encounter featuring these all-time Legends is the proper mixture of entertainment and nostalgia. It is a match for the ages. Thus, WWE should make this dream match official for Crown Jewel as the WWE Universe is dying to witness this historic clash.

