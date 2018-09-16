3 Surprises WWE Could Pull off at Hell in a Cell

Shiraz Aslam FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 3.66K // 16 Sep 2018, 11:16 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Official poster for HIAC 2018.

In less than 24 hours, WWE will take San Antonio's AT&T Center by storm as we get set for the tenth annual edition of the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view. You could catch the event live on the WWE Network, which is free for new subscribers.

The Hell in a Cell structure has some rich history and an incredible background. The structure has played host to some of the most surprising moments in WWE history. Who could ever forget The Miz and R-Truth hijacking the cell as camera men when Hell in a Cell 2011 went off air? What about the treacherous Paul Bearer betrayal of The Undertaker at Hell in a Cell 2010?

Perhaps the greatest debut in WWE history took place inside the satanic structure, when Kane, flanked by Paul Bearer, made a shocking debut at Bad Blood during the first ever Hell in a Cell match between Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker.

Although, WWE seldom pulls of such shockers,Hell in a Cell might have some jaw-dropping moments that fans may remember for years to come.

3. Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins win the tag-team titles

Dolph and Drew are the current Raw tag-team champions.

It's extremely hysterical that two talented stars like Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins are walking into a match as under-dogs, with little to no chances of success.

The reason is that Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler won the tag-titles around two weeks ago and Hell in a Cell is too soon for the duo to drop their titles. Given that the feud between The Shield and Braun Strowman's 'Dogs of War' is set to continue all the way into WWE Super-Show Down, it's likely that these two teams will collide somewhere down the line, which is why many experts and analysts would consider a tag-title change at Hell in a Cell an unlikely scenario.

With that said, there's a high chance that Dolph and Drew will retain their title, by hook or crook.

1 / 3 NEXT