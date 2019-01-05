3 Shockers WWE Could Pull Off at Royal Rumble 2019

The Royal Rumble event is upon us.

On 27 January, WWE's annual Royal Rumble event will take centre stage in Arizona's Chase Field in front of an estimated (and expected) 50,000 members of the WWE Universe. The Royal Rumble is one of the most highly anticipated events of the year and is definitely my favourite event of the year. This year's edition of the mega-event will mark the thirty-second event under the Royal Rumble chronology.

A part of the reason why a majority of WWE's fan-base takes a keen interest in the Royal Rumble is that of the shockers that take place almost every year at the event. Take last year's event as an example, Rey Mysterio and The Hurricane showed up in the Men's Royal Rumble match, whereas the inaugural Women's Royal Rumble match saw the return of female legends like Trish Stratus and Beth Pheonix. Ronda Rousey made her first appearance at last year's Royal Rumble too.

Many fans are expecting this year's Royal Rumble event to deliver in terms of surprises and WWE ought not to disappoint fans. Royal Rumble matches always have unannounced surprise entrants, so a few surprises are guaranteed.

With that said, let's look at 3 shockers WWE could pull off at this year's Royal Rumble event.

#3 Braun Strowman defeats Brock Lesnar clean to win the Universal Championship

Brock Lesnar is the reigning Universal Champion

One of the announced match-ups for the Royal Rumble event is a Universal Championship match between Braun Strowman and Brock Lesnar. This is being hyped up as a rematch from their initial encounter at WWE Crown Jewel, which was ruined by a pre-match assault from Baron Corbin.

As most fans are already aware of, Strowman hasn't had much luck against Lesnar in their recent showdowns. He was defeated clean by Lesnar at No Mercy in 2017 and he once again fell victim to the Beast two months ago at the aforementioned Crown Jewel pay-per-view.

However, Strowman's popularity has constantly been increasing and with Roman Reigns out for the meantime, Strowman's chances of winning the Universal title are much better than before. Furthermore, Strowman is perhaps the only plausible candidate (other than Seth Rollins) left on the Raw roster to dethrone Lesnar.

Strowman hasn't held the Universal title as of yet, but all of that could change at the Royal Rumble event when Lesnar and Strowman go head to head once again.

