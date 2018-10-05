3 shockers WWE could pull off at WWE Super Show-Down

Shiraz Aslam FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 346 // 05 Oct 2018, 22:40 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

WWE Super Show-Down

The biggest live sports entertainment spectacle in Australia is just a few hours away, and the WWE Universe is at fever pitch as fans all over the globe eagerly await the grand spectacle known as WWE Super Show-Down.

The mega-event will take place at the historic Melbourne Cricket Ground in front of 60,000 fans, or even more. It will stream live on the WWE Network and on pay per view world wide.

10 matches are scheduled to take place at the inaugural event, they are as follows:

#1 Triple H ( with Shawn Michaels) Vs The Undertaker (with Kane)

#2 Bobby Lashley and John Cena Vs Elias and Kevin Owens

#3 Daniel Bryan Vs The Miz

#4 The Shield Vs Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler and Drew Mcintyre

#5 The Bella Twins and Ronda Rousey Vs The Riott Squad

#6 AJ Styles (c) Vs Samoa Joe for the WWE Championship in a No count-out, No disqualification match

#7 Cedric Alexander(c) Vs Buddy Murphy for WWE Cruiser-weight Championship

#8 The New Day Vs The Bar for the SmackDown tag-team titles

#9 Asuka and Naomi Vs The IIconics

#10 Becky Lynch(c) Vs Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown women's title.

The event is expected to give fans a clear idea of WWE's next story-lines heading into the latter part of the calendar year.

Given that WWE has announced so many block-buster matches with massive implications, a few surprises are inevitable. Therefore, fans shouldn't be surprised if they witness a few shockers.

#1 Bobby Lashley turns on John Cena

John Cena hasn't been there to assist Lashley combat the villainous duo

One of the first matches announced for the match-card is a random tag-team match between the duo of Bobby Lashley and John Cena against the team of Kevin Owens and Elias. The match will mark John Cena's first appearance on WWE programming since The Greatest Royal Rumble in April.

Bobby Lashley had recently fallen victim to the numbers game at the hands of Kevin Owens and Elias in recent weeks. Unfortunately for The Dominator, his partner John Cena hasn't been there to assist him combat the villainous duo.

It would be wise if WWE capitalises on Kevin Owens and Elias' momentum, letting them gain a massive victory over Cena by pinning him clean.

This would agitate Lashley, who would instantly turn on his tag team partner, and viciously assault him to ease his pent-up frustrations. A heel turn for Lashley could be a change of fortunes for him.

1 / 3 NEXT