3 shocking announcements Vince McMahon might make before WrestleMania

Will Vince McMahon make Kofi Kingston suffer once again before Wrestlemania?

It's SmackDown Live tonight and it is the go-home episode before WrestleMania 35. Kofi Kingston and Daniel Bryan are scheduled to have their contract signing tonight and rumors suggest that Vince McMahon will be overseeing the segment.

The WWE Chairman has constantly said that he does not consider the New Day member good enough to be challenging for the title and that might play a huge role tonight. Vince has constantly dropped shockers on the WWE Universe and lately, he has been delivering them himself.

From suspending Becky for 60 days to switching Kofi with Kevin Owens in the title match at Fastlane, the chairman has done it all. However, those things might be nothing compared to what he does tonight:

#3 One more match before making things official

'One more match' – something Vince McMahon has always used to make sure that the Superstar doesn't get what he wants. We saw it two weeks ago when Kofi won the Gauntlet match against 5 other SmackDown Superstars and it might happen tonight as well.

As we know, Kevin Owens is the 'chosen one' right now for Vince McMahon and the chairman might try and get him into the frame once again. While he might take Kofi out of the title match at WrestleMania, Vince might try to add KO to the mix to make things more difficult for the New Day member.

It wouldn't be a surprise if Vince announces a last-minute match to show that Kofi deserves that one-on-one opportunity for the title. The stipulation for the match is simple, New Day are banned from ringside and if Kofi loses to Owens, the former WWE Universal champion gets added to the WWE Championship match at WrestleMania 35!

