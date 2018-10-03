Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
3 shocking backstage stories from the Hulkamania era

Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
451   //    03 Oct 2018, 18:00 IST

Hulk Hogan's Hulkamania Tour Hits Perth
The company grew to become the biggest promotion in the entire world

In 1984, Hulk Hogan won his first WWE Championship, defeating The Iron Sheik for the coveted gold. From there, a new era in wrestling dawned, with Hogan and Vince McMahon ushering in WWE's Golden Era.

Alongside superstars such as The Ultimate Warrior, Macho Man Randy Savage, Sgt. Slaughter and Jake Roberts, the company grew from being one of several promotions in the US to the biggest company in the entire world.

With its dazzling spectacle and colorful characters, the WWF (WWE) became the most must-see show, where the forces of good would triumph over evil.

However backstage, things were not always as clean. Here are 3 shocking backstage stories from the Hulkamania era.

#1 Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania 9

Ho
Hollywood Hulk Hogan

In 1992, Hogan left the WWF to become an actor, with the much smaller but more talented Bret Hart taking the reins as champion.

At WrestleMania 9, Hart lost the title to Yokozuna, who had earned the shot by winning the 1993 Royal Rumble.

Moments later, the Hulkster would enter the fray, and with Bret's 'blessing', defeat Yokozuna in seconds to win. But according to reports, the initial plan was for Bret to defeat Yoko, proving himself to be a fighting champion.

The report suggests that Hogan knew he wouldn't be back in the company for long, but still wanted to have the main event spot, which was given a mixed response by fans.

#2 Shane McMahon unknowingly hits on Bret's wife

He's always carried himself as 'one of the boys' despite his last name

For such a major star of the time, Bret Hart had a rough time backstage.

If you ask anyone in wrestling, they probably have nothing but good things to say about Shane McMahon. He's always carried himself as 'one of the boys' despite his last name, and is respected by fans and stars alike.

But in the early 90s, there was an incident at a bar. Shane had traveled with various stars to hit up a local establishment, and drank far more than he should have.

After drunkenly hitting on several women, one woman returned with her husband, Bret Hart, with the pair getting into a small scuffle, before Shane apologised.

Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Thomas is a 23-year-old wrestling fan, who started watching in 2003. He is also a Journalism graduate from Sheffield Hallam University. When not writing, he enjoys watching movies, reading comics, meeting with friends and terrorizing the city of Tokyo.
