3 shocking championship reigns in WWE you might have forgotten about

Vinay Chhabria FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 236 // 02 Oct 2018, 17:51 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Kalisto won the United States Championship from Alberto Del Rio in 2016

Whenever a new champion is crowned, it is always a moment to remember for both the Superstar and the WWE Universe. Title changes bring about much-needed freshness into the product.

WWE Creative tends to shock the fans whenever it comes to title changes on WWE TV, be it Dolph Ziggler pinning Seth Rollins for the Intercontinental Championship on a RAW episode or AJ Styles ending Jinder Mahal’s seemingly never-ending reign with the WWE Championship on a UK Special episode of ‘SmackDown Live!’.

A superstar tries his best to elevate the title he is holding but sometimes due to lazy booking decisions, the WWE Universe forgets these title reigns.

Here’s a list of 3 such title reigns.

(This list considers title reigns of 2016-18 only)

#3 Kevin Owens (second reign as the Intercontinental Champion)

Kevin Owens carried the title to WrestleMania 32

Kevin Owens debuted on the main roster as the NXT Champion and defeated John Cena clean in his first ever match at Elimination Chamber. The Prizefighter proved his dominance by winning the Intercontinental Championship from Ryback at Night of Champions 2015.

His first run with the championship was a reign to remember, with Kevin involved in a heated rivalry with the Lunatic Fringe, Dean Ambrose. Ambrose and Owens put on a series of matches on RAW, SmackDown, and even had a Last Man Standing match at WWE Royal Rumble 2016.

Dean won the feud and the WWE Universe thought he would defend the title at the “Show of Shows”. However, he battled in a triple threat match involving Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar to determine the #1 contender for Triple H’s WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

Dean lost his IC title to Kevin Owens in a Fatal 5 way match on RAW, and KO would have a forgettable reign as he was busy making his own matches for his title defences and the title was altogether ignored when the KO-Sami Zayn saga started. Owens ultimately lost the title to Zack Ryder at WM 32, marking the end of a lacklustre reign.

1 / 3 NEXT