Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

3 shocking championship reigns in WWE you might have forgotten about

Vinay Chhabria
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
236   //    02 Oct 2018, 17:51 IST

Enter captio
Kalisto won the United States Championship from Alberto Del Rio in 2016

Whenever a new champion is crowned, it is always a moment to remember for both the Superstar and the WWE Universe. Title changes bring about much-needed freshness into the product.

WWE Creative tends to shock the fans whenever it comes to title changes on WWE TV, be it Dolph Ziggler pinning Seth Rollins for the Intercontinental Championship on a RAW episode or AJ Styles ending Jinder Mahal’s seemingly never-ending reign with the WWE Championship on a UK Special episode of ‘SmackDown Live!’.

A superstar tries his best to elevate the title he is holding but sometimes due to lazy booking decisions, the WWE Universe forgets these title reigns.

Here’s a list of 3 such title reigns.

(This list considers title reigns of 2016-18 only)

#3 Kevin Owens (second reign as the Intercontinental Champion)

Enter c
Kevin Owens carried the title to WrestleMania 32

Kevin Owens debuted on the main roster as the NXT Champion and defeated John Cena clean in his first ever match at Elimination Chamber. The Prizefighter proved his dominance by winning the Intercontinental Championship from Ryback at Night of Champions 2015.

His first run with the championship was a reign to remember, with Kevin involved in a heated rivalry with the Lunatic Fringe, Dean Ambrose. Ambrose and Owens put on a series of matches on RAW, SmackDown, and even had a Last Man Standing match at WWE Royal Rumble 2016.

Dean won the feud and the WWE Universe thought he would defend the title at the “Show of Shows”. However, he battled in a triple threat match involving Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar to determine the #1 contender for Triple H’s WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

Dean lost his IC title to Kevin Owens in a Fatal 5 way match on RAW, and KO would have a forgettable reign as he was busy making his own matches for his title defences and the title was altogether ignored when the KO-Sami Zayn saga started. Owens ultimately lost the title to Zack Ryder at WM 32, marking the end of a lacklustre reign.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Natalya Kevin Owens WWE Little Known Facts
Vinay Chhabria
ANALYST
5 things you may have forgotten about Kevin Owens
RELATED STORY
4 Champion vs Champion Matches which took place on WWE TV...
RELATED STORY
5 WWE US Title Reigns You May Not Remember
RELATED STORY
10 things you did not know about Roman Reigns
RELATED STORY
Hell In A Cell 2018: 3 possible outcomes of Roman Reigns...
RELATED STORY
10 Superstars with most World Title reigns in WWE History
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why Roman Reigns does not deserve to be booed
RELATED STORY
4 Monday Night RAW heels who should have made better...
RELATED STORY
5 Facts You Probably Didn't Know About NXT 
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars who should feud with Roman Reigns before...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us