3 shocking things that could happen at SummerSlam 2019

It's almost time for SummerSlam 2019 and WWE is trying its best to build up a big storyline for the show that takes place on Sunday, August 11th. WWE always tries to pull off a few shocking moments especially on their biggest shows.

The Biggest Party of The Summer is one of the biggest shows for WWE behind WrestleMania, along with the Royal Rumble. Many things could happen in this mega event as we could see returns, some NXT call ups, or maybe even a surprise heel turn.

In the lead up to the show, we have already seen a very different storyline for Roman Reigns and the return of Bill Goldberg, who will face Dolph Ziggler on the show. Now no one knows what shocking things will happen at the show itself but here are three shocking things that could happen.

#3 The OC adds some members

After AJ Styles recently turned heel to align himself with his former Bullet Club members Karl Anderson and Like Gallows, the trio have been on a roll. Styles beat Ricochet to win the US title and Anderson and Gallows became the RAW Tag Team Champions.

With all of that, they could continue with their momentum by gaining a new member. A few possible candidates for the role in the stable are first of all Finn Balor. For those who aren't aware, Finn was the one who created the Bullet Club stable in New Japan Pro Wrestling and Anderson was also a founding member.

Another possible member is Shinsuke Nakamura. In Japan, Nakamura was the leader of Bullet Club's rival stable Chaos and right before the end of his tenure with the company, Nakamura had an incredible match with AJ at the Tokyo Dome. Adding a new member would be a great idea and be a shocking moment however they are introduced.

