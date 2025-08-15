3 Shocking twists that may happen with The Judgment Day this weekend: Potential new member?

The Judgment Day is set to have an exciting weekend as they are slated for a major program at Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide. The Mexican promotion is set to host its biggest show of the year, TripleMania XXXIII, on Saturday. From Finn Balor to Raquel Rodriguez, all the members of Judgment Day expect Roxane Perez will wrestle at the marquee event.

Triplemania XXXIII is expected to draw significant attention due to its star-studded card and international collaborations. There is a good possibility that fans could witness some shocking things unfold at the show related to The Judgment Day. From a new member joining the faction to Rodriguez walking out, several things can happen that might leave fans flabbergasted.

Here are three shocking twists that may happen with The Judgment Day at AAA this weekend:

#3. Raquel Rodriguez may walk out on Finn Balor at TripleMania XXXIII

Finn Balor, JD McDonagh and Raquel Rodriguez will battle Mr. Iguana, Nino Hamburguesa and Lola Vice in a Mixed Trios Match this Saturday at TripleMania XXXIII. During the closing moments of the bout, fans might see some miscommunication between Balor and Rodriguez regarding a tag.

Things might escalate to the point where Big Mami Cool may no longer be able to hold back her rage. Raquel Rodriguez could walk away from the ring in the middle of the match out of frustration. She could leave Finn Balor and JD McDonagh on their own at TripleMania XXXIII, putting The Judgment Day's fate in the air.

#2. Finn Balor may cost Dominik Mysterio the AAA Mega Championship

Dominik Mysterio will compete in a Four-Way Match for the AAA Mega Championship at TripleMania XXXIII. He will battle defending champion El Hijo del Vikingo, Dragon Lee and El Grande Americano in a hard-hitting contest. Finn Balor could interfere in this high-profile match, pretending to help Dirty Dom.

However, The Prince could eventually cost Mysterio the AAA Mega Championship match this Saturday. Following that, the former Universal Champion could express remorse for how things turned out the other way when all he tried was to help his stablemate. But it could all be a part of Balor's malignant intent.

#1. El Grande Americano may officially join The Judgment Day

During the AAA Mega Championship match this weekend, a shocking thing may unfold that might leave fans speechless. In a stunning twist, El Grande Americano may sacrifice himself and help Dominik Mysterio win the bout. He might become the catalyst in Dirty Dom winning the AAA Mega Title at TripleMania XXXIII.

Following this, Americano could officially join The Judgment Day. All the members, including Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez, could come out to the ring to celebrate Mysterio's potential title win. They could officially acknowledge El Grande Americano as a new member of their faction.

