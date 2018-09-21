3 shocking twists that could happen at WWE Super Show-Down

Thomas Lowson FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 4.26K // 21 Sep 2018, 14:31 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Next month, the WWE will host their first ever WWE Super Show-Down event, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia.

The show will be the first major event down under for the company, since their Global Warning tour in 2002.

So far, ten matches have been announced for the show, including the return of John Cena, a WWE Championship rematch, and the final encounter between Triple H and the Undertaker.

With such a stacked card, a shocking swerve could be just what the WWE needs to capture the fans, both those at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, as well as those watching around the world.

Here are 3 twists that could shock the WWE Universe at Super Show-Down.

#3 The Shield lose, and hints at betrayal

The trio reunited after Summerslam last month.

Since reuniting on the night after Summerslam 2018, the Shield have waged an all-out war against those who oppose them in the RAW locker-room.

The team of Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns have quickly drawn the ire of RAW General Manager Baron Corbin, Braun Strowman and the RAW Tag Team Champions, Dolph Ziggler and Drew Mcintyre.

A Shield loss at Super Show Down would not be that shocking, but it would certainly be a lot more interesting if the team lost from their own undoing.

Perhaps one member could accidentally strike their partner, which would sow the seeds of doubt in the group.

The two teams are already rumored to be facing off at TLC, where the hounds of justice may explode from the inside.

1 / 3 NEXT