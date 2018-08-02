3 ways to end Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam

Is is going to happen?

SummerSlam is just two weeks away, and the WWE is certainly publicizing this pay-per-view greatly. Last week on Monday Night Raw, we saw Lesnar's devastating avatar. We saw him giving an F5 to Kurt Angle and turning on his own advocate Paul Heyman.

After seeing this, the fans started "We want Roman" chants but he didn't show up to stop Lesnar because he left the building due to orders, that were given by Stephanie McMahon earlier that night.

The idea of making him the bad guy surprisingly worked for WWE. The build-up for this match is taking shape and at SummerSlam, we can see some twists. Today in this article, we will take a look at 3 shocking ways WWE can end Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam.

#1 Match becomes Non-PG

A real blood match

Their match at WrestleMania 34 may not have been the best match of that night but still, it was a shocking match. Everyone thought that Brock Lesnar was finally going to lose against Roman Reigns. But WWE had other plans for him and surprisingly, Lesnar walked out victorious in the match.

After bearing the brutality of the beating from Lesnar, Roman Reigns' head started bleeding and that is something WWE has been avoiding in the PG era. There were many reports stating that after the show, Vince McMahon was upset with Brock for bloodying Reigns up.

One ought to note that two years ago, at SummerSlam, Lesnar defeated Randy Orton in yet another bloody match. The same can happen this year too.

Even though it is very unlikely, if it does happen, Roman should win the match. This will make him look stronger than Lesnar.

