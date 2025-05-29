3 Signs that 28-year-old WWE star will become Ms. Money in the Bank this year

WWE Money in the Bank Premium Live Event will take place on June 7, 2025. The qualifying matches are already underway, and only a few spots remain for the Men’s and Women’s Ladder Matches. Interestingly, there’s a chance Rhea Ripley could be the one to unhook the briefcase in Los Angeles.

Here are three reasons why the Stamford-based promotion will make the 28-year-old star this year’s Ms. Money in the Bank.

#3. The 2025 WWE Crown Jewel will take place in Perth, Australia

Rhea Ripley is one of WWE’s top stars. Needless to say, she is likely to get a main event feature whenever the Stamford-based promotion holds an event in her home country of Australia. Notably, this year’s Crown Jewel will take place in Perth, and Triple H will likely capitalize on this opportunity to put the Women’s World Championship on Mami.

Rhea Ripley is already in a feud with IYO SKY over the Women’s World Championship. If she wins the Money in the Bank contract, she could use it to dethrone the Damage CTRL star and head into Perth as a three-time Women’s World Champ. She could also cash in her contract at Crown Jewel for an even more dramatic finish before her home crowd.

The crowd in Australia gave a great response to The Eradicator’s title defense against Nia Jax at the 2024 Elimination Chamber in Perth. Thus, WWE could try to recreate that same magic in the city once again.

#2. Rhea Ripley already has massive fan support

Rhea Ripley is undoubtedly one of WWE’s most beloved stars. Ever since her NXT days, Mami’s popularity has only grown. This was clear from the crowd's reaction when she defeated Liv Morgan to become the Women’s World Champion for the second time during RAW’s Netflix debut.

The Eradicator is a former Royal Rumble winner, and the Stamford-based promotion could now add a Money in the Bank ladder match win to her resume. This would be a solid booking decision, given that Mami is a likely favorite to win the briefcase.

#1. Perfect element for Mami’s heel turn

Rhea Ripley has shown several signs that she will soon turn heel again after losing the Women’s World Championship to IYO SKY on the March 3 episode of RAW. The Eradicator strong-armed her way into WrestleMania 41 by forcefully putting her signature on the Women’s World Championship match contract between Bianca Belair and IYO SKY.

She even gave backstage interviews in which she stated that she would make her way to ‘Mania one way or another and make Belair pay until she secured a spot at The Show of Shows. Notably, Mami did all of this despite losing the title to the Damage CTRL star in a clean and legal match.

Although she has a temporary truce with The Genius of the SKY, she still retains her heel tendencies. Therefore, winning the Money in the Bank Ladder Match would be the perfect step to solidify her heel turn. This is especially true since the MITB contract encourages the use of interferences and unfair means to win the top gold. It would be interesting to see if WWE would make Ripley this year’s Ms. Money in the Bank.

