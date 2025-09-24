3 Signs Dominik Mysterio will be kicked out of The Judgment Day next week on WWE RAW

Dominik Mysterio is currently the reigning WWE Intercontinental and AAA Mega Champion and is riding a massive wave of success as a heel.

The Stamford-based promotion has been planting seeds for the Judgment Day's split, and "Dirty" Dom is bound to play a vital role in the saga. The heel faction was hanging by a thin thread, and the tensions started brewing within the crew after WrestleMania 41.

However, the pace of the break-up tease was slowed by Liv Morgan's unfortunate injury, as she was an important part of the build. Nevertheless, it appears WWE is back on track with the Judgment Day falling apart storyline.

In this listicle, let's examine three signs that "Dirty" Dom will be kicked out of the Judgment Day next week on Monday Night RAW:

#3. Issues with the former WWE Universal Champion

The equation between the inaugural Universal Champion Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio has been bumpy, and they often get into arguments. For weeks, tensions between them have been brewing as "Dirty" Dom bonds with El Grande Americano.

Balor despises Mysterio seeking help from El Grande Americano and not asking the Judgment Day for assistance during his matches. This week on WWE RAW, Rusev destroyed JD McDonagh, but "Dirty" Dom didn't help him, which forced Balor to rush out and help his tag partner.

Dom and the Prince were seen arguing with each other on the ramp, and even JD looked upset, which may work as the foundation of Mysterio getting kicked out.

#2. Fans cheering Mysterio

At one point, Dominik Mysterio was transformed into one of the most hated characters in the Stamford-based promotion. Whenever he came across the curtains towards the ring, he was met with deafening boos.

However, in recent months, fans have started liking "Dirty" Dom, as they are often seen cheering him, and this support was clearly visible at World Collide, where he won the AAA Mega Championship. Meanwhile, Judgment Day is an ideal heel group, and babyface Dominik would be a misfit for them.

Therefore, Dom getting kicked out of the heel stable would be a perfect scenario and launchpad for Finn and Dominik's feud, which may lead to an incredible 'Mania match-up.

#1. Feud with Rusev

The Bulgarian Brute is undoubtedly the next in line for Dom's Intercontinental Championship on Monday Night RAW. The former WWE United States Champion is a hardcore heel and also gets massive heat from the fans.

This may be a subtle hint that Dominik Mysterio is on the verge of a babyface turn to go up against Rusev, which would eventually get him kicked out of the villainous group.

With a lot of buzz and anticipation, it will be thrilling to see whether Judgment Day will kick Dominik Mysterio out of the group or the creative team has something else planned up their sleeves.

