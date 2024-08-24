3 signs former WWE Tag Team Champions Austin Theory and Grayson Waller are about to break up

Former tag team champions A-Town Down Under were in action during the latest episode of WWE SmackDown. They faced the duo of Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens in a tag team match during the main event of the show.

The former WWE Tag Team Champions gave a good account of themselves but it was not enough to get the win. During the closing stages, Kevin Owens delivered a Pop-up Powerbomb to Waller to secure the win for his team.

While they may still portray a team working in cohesion, here are three signs Austin Theory and Grayson Waller will soon break up following the latest episode of SmackDown.

#3. Lots of misunderstanding

Grayson Waller and Austin Theory have been a tag team for nearly a year now. They have enjoyed a successful run together that included capturing the WWE Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 40.

However, over the past few months, there have been several instances of miscommunication between them in the ring, leading to multiple losses. As a result, Theory might decide that he could achieve more on his own and choose to part ways with his tag team partner, pursuing a singles career instead.

#2. Grayson Waller's recent actions

Grayson Waller claims that he and Austin Theory are close-knit friends, but his actions suggest otherwise. Waller often leaves Theory high and dry when things get tough.

This pattern was evident at WWE SummerSlam earlier this month when Awesome Truth and popular American singer Jelly Roll took out Austin Theory. Waller did nothing to help his friend, leaving Theory to suffer a 'Fifteen Knuckle Shuffle.'

Theory may soon realize that these incidents are not just coincidences and could eventually turn on his tag team partner.

#1. Cody Rhodes' comments on WWE SmackDown

Cody Rhodes was the special guest on The Grayson Waller Effect on the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown. During the segment, Rhodes turned the tables and questioned whether Waller was truly friends with Austin Theory or merely using him for his benefit.

The American Nightmare pointed out that he, along with everyone else, could see that Waller had only been using Theory to elevate his own career. Rhodes added that fans have been waiting for Theory to do something about it.

Though Waller dismissed the allegations, Theory clearly looked conflicted. Later in the night, A-Town Down Under went on to lose their tag team match against Rhodes and Kevin Owens in the main event of the show. All signs suggest that a breakup is imminent, with Austin Theory potentially turning babyface for the first time in his career.

