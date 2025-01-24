3 Signs Goldberg is not coming back for his WWE retirement match

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg's return has been awaited for weeks after the legend announced that he would wrestle his last match in the squared circle this year. A couple of months ago, Gunther confronted the former Universal Champion, teasing his final match against the Ring General.

With WrestleMania around the corner, the WWE Universe has been rooting for the legend to wrestle his final match at the Grandest Stage of Them All. However, with the recent developments in the storylines, it doesn't seem like the Hall of Famer will soon return to the company for his retirement match. Let's check the reasons why he won't return soon.

#3 No mention of him on TV since his retirement announcement

Trending

Corey Graves deleted his Tweet! More details HERE.

Goldberg announced his retirement from the squared circle in 2025. WWE featured the clip on TV right after, teasing that the Hall of Famer was on his way to the company for his final match. However, the legend has not been mentioned on TV since.

The former Universal Champion has also not teased appearances or given updates on his return to the ring, teasing that his retirement match might not happen at WrestleMania. Instead, the legend could choose a time later this year to make headlines around the world with his retirement.

#2 Not scheduled to appear on the upcoming RAW, which is set to emanate from his hometown

Expand Tweet

The upcoming episode of the Red Brand is set to air in Atlanta, Georgia, home of the WWE Hall of Famer. Fans have been anticipating the legend's appearance on the episode in his hometown to announce details of his retirement plans.

However, a recent report from Dr. Chris Featherstone stated that the Hall of Famer might not appear on the upcoming edition of RAW. According to the update, Goldberg is not slated to appear in the episode. In addition, the veteran has not been involved in creative plans lately at the Stamford-based company.

#1 WWE has different plans for Gunther ahead of WrestleMania 41

Expand Tweet

The World Heavyweight Champion Gunther called out Goldberg at WWE Bad Blood 2024, teasing a match between both men. Further, the Hall of Famer's reaction made it clear that he might face the Ring General in his retirement match.

While Gunther vs Goldberg might be in plans for the future, it might not happen at WrestleMania 41. The World Heavyweight Champion is not expected to drop his title any time soon. His next defense comes against Jey Uso at Saturday Night's Main Event.

In addition, earlier reports suggest that The Ring General will face Logan Paul at the Grandest Stage of Them All. With that said Goldberg might not be able to face Gunther at WrestleMania. This seemingly confirms that The Icon might not return to the company in the next few weeks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback