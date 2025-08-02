3 Signs indicating Triple H is neglecting a major WWE championship

WWE’s Chief Content Officer, Triple H, has made the Biggest Party of the Summer even bigger by giving the premium live event its maiden two-day edition. The match card for the PLE is star-studded, featuring several matches with stipulations and multiple stars.Despite this, it seems that a major WWE championship is still facing neglect by The Game: The Women’s United States Championship. Here are three signs that suggest Hunter isn’t doing justice to the title.#3. Chelsea Green didn’t elevate the Women’s United States ChampionshipThe Women’s US Title was introduced on SmackDown in November 2024 by Nick Aldis, who announced a tournament for the championship. The December edition of Saturday Night’s Main Event saw Chelsea Green become the inaugural holder of the title after beating Michin. However, The Hot Mess wasn’t booked to elevate the championship.The Women’s US title added a new gimmick to Green’s character, where she claimed to have presidential importance. She often dressed up in the likeness of the Statue of Liberty, which represented America despite being a Canadian. However, her in-ring performance remained dull owing to her comedic heel character, and Zelina Vega soon dethroned her.This didn’t happen with the newly introduced Women’s Intercontinental Championship won by Lyra Valkyria. Although the start was slow, the title did receive attention and good competition with Becky Lynch coming into the equation. While Valkyria did elevate her in-ring performance, The Man won the title controversially.Bayley was also added to the equation at Evolution 2025, resulting in a Triple Threat match, where Becky Lynch retained the gold. The inaugural Women’s IC Champion is still in hot pursuit of her belt and is heading to SummerSlam to face her former mentor.However, if Valkyria loses, this would be her final title shot for as long as The Man holds the title. The Women’s US Championship never received such complex storylines, and its inaugural holder, Chelsea Green, is out of the title picture.#2. The short and insignificant title reigns of the Women’s US ChampionshipDespite having The Secret Hervice (Piper Niven and Alba Fyre) on her side, Chelsea Green lost the Women’s US Championship to Zelina Vega on a regular episode of SmackDown in April. Vega then successfully retained the title against The Hot Mess at the May edition of Saturday Night’s Main Event.However, just a month later, the LWO member got dethroned by Giulia on yet another regular episode of the blue brand. With this, Green’s title run lasted for four months, and Vega’s run ended within two months. Moreover, the Women’s United States Championship didn’t get a match at Evolution 2025, despite the event being an all-woman PLE.This means that not only are the holders of the Women’s US Title getting short reigns, they are actively being denied PLE representation. Vega’s rematch for the championship saw her lose to The Beautiful Madness on this week’s episode of SmackDown. The rematch received no promos and a short backstage segment where the LWO member claimed she would have her belt back.#1. Giulia’s WWE SummerSlam hopes got crushed by Triple HIt can be argued that Chelsea Green and Zelina Vega are midcarders at best. The same isn’t the case for Giulia. The 31-year-old is one of WWE’s hottest acquisitions and a massive name in Japan, and in her prime. She butted heads with Stephanie Vaquer, who made her WWE debut shortly after The Beautiful Madness and has instantly become a fan favorite.Thus, Giulia is easily a top star. Despite this, she isn’t heading to WWE SummerSlam. Recently, the Japanese star revealed her intentions of wrestling at The Biggest Party of the Summer. She mentioned that she hasn’t yet showcased some of her signature moves to her new US fans and hopes to do so at SummerSlam.The Beautiful Madness excitedly highlighted that the PLE was going to be two nights long. However, she also added that if she is still unable to wrestle in New Jersey, she won’t be able to forgive herself. Despite this, Triple H didn’t include Giulia and the Women’s United States Championship at WWE SummerSlam.Thus, the star power of the titleholder doesn’t seem to be a problem here. Rather, this could be a case of active neglect by the Chief Content Officer of WWE, since he didn’t include the championship at both Evolution and SummerSlam - two events where he could have easily done it. It would be interesting to see what lies ahead for the future of the Women’s US Championship and its wielder, Giulia.