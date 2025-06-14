3 signs Jade Cargill will win Queen of the Ring at Night of Champions 2025

Former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Jade Cargill has punched her ticket to the next round of Queen of the Ring 2025 tournament. The star advanced to the semi-finals after grabbing a big win over Michin, Nia Jax, and Piper Niven on WWE SmackDown this week.
Since returning to the Stamford-based promotion at the 2025 Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, Big Jade has been on fire and in a heated feud against Naomi, a seemingly never-ending arc. Cargill promises chaos whenever she enters the ring and holds an unmatched aura in the squared circle.
In this listicle, we look at three signs that Jade Cargill might end up winning the Queen of the Ring 2025 and get a crown and a world title shot at SummerSlam 2025:
#3. Jade Cargill and Naomi’s saga
Upon her return to WWE, Big Jade revealed that The Glow was indeed her mystery attacker. Naomi turned heel at that point and elevated herself to the main-event picture. She even ended up winning the Women ’s Money in the Bank contract.
Jade Cargill and Naomi’s saga is far from over, and they are bound to lock horns one more time. However, a storyline where both stars have earned the right to compete for the world title would add an excellent narrative in the women’s division.
If Cargill wins the QOTR tournament and competes for the WWE Women’s Championship at SummerSlam 2025, Naomi could again seize her opportunity by cashing in and stealing the title from her hands, laying the foundation for one final chapter in their saga.
#2. Bianca Belair’s heel turn
Jade Cargill winning the 2025 Queen of the Ring tournament would open doors for a potential Bianca Belair heel turn. Since last year, fans have been buzzing for Belair to turn heel and be the mystery attacker of Cargill.
While there have been some reports about both women not getting along backstage, they are bound to clash at some point in their careers. The EST of WWE might finally show her true colours and express her true thoughts about Cargill, as she wins the QOTR tournament at Night of Champions 2025.
#1. SmackDown needs a new women’s champion
While Tiffany Stratton winning the WWE Women’s Championship, after cashing in her Money in the Bank 2024 contract, was a great moment, her title reign so far has been a bit lackluster; her last exciting feud was against Charlotte Flair, which ended at WrestleMania 41.
Since then, her direction as a champion appears hazy. Meanwhile, Jade Cargill has a ready story in her hands with Naomi and Bianca Belair’s potential heel turn and more. Moreover, she could also be a great representative for the Stamford-based promotion as WWE Women’s Champion.
Winning the QOTR 2025 tournament would be the first step for her to capture the title.
