3 signs Liv Morgan will return to WWE as a babyface after her injury

Liv Morgan suffered a serious shoulder dislocation on WWE RAW during a match against Kairi Sane. The Women's Tag Team Champion was unable to complete the bout, which was called off, and the win was awarded to the Pirate Princess. It's yet to be revealed how long the tag team champion will be out, but all indications point to a lengthy layoff.

One silver lining to this situation is that the company could begin to build anticipation for Morgan's eventual return. When the 31-year-old eventually makes her grand comeback, all signs point to her being a babyface. As such, Triple H and Co. may need to plan for this outcome as they lay out storylines for when she's healthy again.

Here are three signs that Liv Morgan will return from injury as one of WWE's top babyfaces.

#3. Roxanne Perez's presence in The Judgment Day points to Liv Morgan turning babyface upon her WWE return

Once upon a time, when The Judgment Day ran Monday Night RAW, Rhea Ripley got injured. Liv Morgan then insinuated herself into the group, "stole" Ripley's title and kayfabe boyfriend, and basically took The Eradicator's spot. When Mami, who had been the top heel in the division, returned from injury, she was arguably the biggest babyface in the entire company.

Imagine how poetic it would be if Roxanne Perez followed that playbook, stealing Dominik Mysterio's attention while Morgan is out injured, on top of replacing Morgan as Raquel Rodriguez's tag team champion partner! If the magic of 2024 is successfully recaptured, the Liv Morgan revenge tour could roll into town on the babyface side this time around.

#2. Liv Morgan had tension with Raquel Rodriguez and Finn Balor before her unfortunate injury on WWE RAW

Liv Morgan has been involved in a silent power struggle in the Judgment Day with Finn Balor on WWE RAW for months. The duo has subtly undermined each other, causing a palpable rift in the faction. The 43-year-old's introduction of Roxanne Perez to the group was clearly designed to oust the 31-year-old and take back control of the faction while she was away filming a movie.

With a substantial injury layoff on the cards for Morgan, what's stopping the former Demon King from seeing his plan through? The two-time Women's World Champion has also developed friction with partner Raquel Rodriguez, which could point towards a split between them. With the New Jersey native at odds with her heel teammates, she's likely to return to a changed landscape, thereby turning babyface instantly.

#1. Liv Morgan got babyface reactions upon her recent return to WWE

Liv Morgan recently took a break from WWE to film an upcoming movie in Japan. The 31-year-old star was only gone for three weeks, but her absence was keenly felt not only in the Judgment Day but also in the entire women's division. Upon her return, the four-time Women's Tag Team Champion received a rousing reaction from the audience, which spoke to her popularity despite portraying a heel.

Given that she's likely to be out for longer than three weeks this time around and the sympathetic nature in which she went out of action, there's a strong likelihood that Morgan will return to a massive babyface reaction. It would thus be counterproductive for Triple H and Co. to go against that and keep her in a villainous role, suggesting that she will embrace her heroic side upon returning to WWE from injury.

