3 Signs Randy Orton is unhappy with WWE

By Love Verma
Published Sep 26, 2025 03:16 GMT
Randy Orton is a former WWE Champion [Image Credit: WWE.com]

Over the past few months, Randy Orton has been poorly booked in WWE. Fans of The Viper are unhappy with his booking pattern, especially after his absence at the Wrestlepalooza Premium Live Event.

The Stamford-based promotion has hinted at The Legend Killer's heel turn on multiple occasions, but it has yet to unfold.

However, there are a few signs that suggest not only the WWE Universe but also The Apex Predator is unhappy with the Triple H creative regime. In this article, we will look at those three signs pointing in this direction.

#3. Wrestlepalooza pitch canceled

Wrestlepalooza was WWE's first show on ESPN, but despite this, Randy Orton was the notable name missing from the PLE. Recently, a report from Bodyslam.net revealed that the company has canceled an idea related to The Viper for the Indianapolis show.

According to sources, Drew McIntyre was originally planned to dethrone Cody Rhodes as the Undisputed WWE Champion. This was supposed to happen when Orton turns heel and costs his real-life friend, which helped McIntyre secure the win.

Meanwhile, WWE canceled this pitch, resulting in Cody retaining the gold and Orton missing the PLE. Canceling such a major plan might not look good for The Viper, and he was likely unhappy about it.

#2. The Viper called out WWE for high ticket prices

A few months ago, a video surfaced on the internet in which The Viper called out the promotion for their high ticket prices. This happened during WrestleMania 41. When The Legend Killer was interacting with the fans, he was shocked to hear about the high ticket prices.

Orton expressed his reaction to this high price, calling it an embarrassment, since it was only for a seat in the crowd.

“It’s embarrassing, to be honest, so much money for a seat," Randy replied.
Usually, stars don’t call out the company over ticket prices, as it’s part of their business model. However, the actions of the multi-time World Champion could be a sign that he’s unhappy with World Wrestling Entertainment.

#1. Randy Orton's wife feels the company is disrespecting her husband

Kim Orton's recent reaction is also gaining attention online. The wife of The Viper feels that the company is disrespecting her husband, as Randy has been absent from major shows.

A fan page of Orton pointed out that The Legend Killer was missing from the RAW 25th anniversary and the ESPN PLE debut show. In the comment section, Kim responded that the fan is not wrong.

This shows that the star's wife also feels that her husband is being disrespected by the company. Her public reaction seems to suggest that Randy might not be happy with his current status in WWE.

Edited by Neda Ali
