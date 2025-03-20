3 Signs that suggest The Rock won’t be back in WWE at WrestleMania 41

The Rock shocked the world when Cody Rhodes wanted to sell his soul and become a corporate champion. Further, he was involved in another surprising moment when John Cena betrayed the Undisputed WWE Champion to turn heel for the first time in two decades at Elimination Chamber.

John Cena is now set to face Cody Rhodes in a single match at WrestleMania 41. With the Undisputed WWE Championship on the line, the American Nightmare would want the match to be fair, unlike his matches with Roman Reigns in the past couple of years.

While Cena vs. Rhodes is set, the WWE Universe has been expecting The Rock to be involved as well. This could help the Franchise Player make history by becoming a 17-time World Champion. However, a few hints suggest that The Final Boss will not appear at 'Mania.

Let's check out a few reasons why this might happen.

#3. Busy Schedule

The Final Boss has a very busy schedule, and his Hollywood projects have prevented him from taking time off to return on the Road to WrestleMania. Unlike last year, it is seemingly clear that The Rock won't be wrestling at the Grandest Stage of Them All this year, given that he hasn't been able to appear on WWE TV regularly.

With John Cena aligning with him at Elimination Chamber, it becomes clearer that he would rather help Cena as a true partner than work on his own feud at the Grandest Stage of Them All. This justifies The Rock's busy schedule, which might lead to the Final Boss missing the show.

#2. No mention of him during John Cena’s promo

John Cena delivered a powerful promo with his return on WWE RAW this week. The Franchise Player broke his silence after betraying Cody Rhodes and the fans to turn heel. The 16-time World Champion blamed the fans for his new character, stating that he didn't get the support he deserved despite his hard work.

While Cena made headlines around the world, he didn't mention The Rock's name or reference him during his promo, suggesting that the company was writing him off TV ahead of WrestleMania. This clearly hints that the Final Boss would miss the Grandest Stage of Them All this year.

#1. Cody Rhodes shifting his focus from The Rock to John Cena

The American Nightmare rejected The Rock's offer to become a corporate champion at Elimination Chamber. While this should have led to The Final Boss and Rhodes building a storyline ahead of WrestleMania, things turned around, and the Undisputed WWE Champion shifted his focus on the Franchise Player.

With his focus shifted to John Cena, Cody hinted that there is no point in calling out the Final Boss because the latter won't be able to return to WWE anytime soon. Time will tell what WWE has in store for all these stars at WrestleMania 41.

