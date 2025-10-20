3 Signs The Judgment Day will explode on WWE RAW very soon

The Judgment Day is one of the most prominent factions in WWE, having dominated Monday Night RAW for years. However, the unity and brotherhood that once defined the group have eroded with time. The faction has been grappling with tensions, conflicts and discord in recent times and is apparently heading towards anarchy.Cracks have started to form within The Judgment Day and it could be a matter of time before it explodes. WWE has started to drop subtle hints on Monday Night RAW, indicating that the faction is nearing its apocalypse. Well, it looks like that end is approaching fast and that the group's breakup is seemingly on the horizon.Here are three signs that The Judgment Day will explode on RAW very soon:#3. Rising tensions between Finn Balor and Dominik MysterioFinn Balor and Dominik Mysterio have been at loggerheads for the past few weeks on RAW. The two superstars do not look eye to eye and there have been several clashes of opinions. Whether it was Mysterio's clandestine relationship with El Grande Americano or his reluctance to help JD McDonagh from Rusev, Dirty Dom's past actions have enraged Balor.The Prince seems to be harboring a deep resentment towards his stablemate, like a ticking time bomb ready to explode at any moment. This could soon culminate in a revolt with Finn Balor turning on Dominik Mysterio. This could mark the explosion of The Judgment Day as all its members may walk out of the faction following the potential rebellion within the group.#2. Dominik Mysterio pushed his stablemates into a title defenseLast week on RAW, Dominik Mysterio approached Adam Pearce, expressing his frustrations about being forced to defend his title against Rusev. Things backfired as Dirty Dom ended up setting up a World Tag Team Championship match for tonight's RAW. He inadvertently pushed Finn Balor and JD McDonagh into a title defense against AJ Styles and Dragon Lee.With Balor and Mysterio already at odds, this could be the catalyst for The Judgment Day's explosion. Dirty Dom putting his stablemates into yet another trouble appears to be a major sign of the group's impending doom. If Finn Balor and JD McDonagh end up losing their title in a match they are not even prepared for, it could infuriate them, leading to the faction's breakup.#1. Lack of cohesion and unity between The Judgment DayThe Judgment Day was once known for its solidarity, which is no longer the case now. What is supposed to be a faction has been relegated to mere fragments with small units within. Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez have been on their own and are rarely seen with the group. Meanwhile, Finn Balor and JD McDonagh have been working as a duo while Dominik Mysterio is doing his own thing.There is a lack of unity and cohesion within the group and neither of the members is seen helping out each other like the old times. Instead, there has only been chaos and conflict even if they are seen under the same roof. The recent developments on RAW are yet another major indication that The Judgment Day's collapse is nearing fast.