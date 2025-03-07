3 signs The Wyatt Sicks will return to WWE on SmackDown tonight

The Wyatt Sicks were shifted to WWE SmackDown from RAW back in January 2025. So far, however, the Uncle Howdy-led stable hasn’t made any appearances on the blue-branded show.

Here are three signs that indicate the eerie faction will finally return to programming on this week’s episode of the Friday Night Show.

#3. WWE has been teasing the return of The Wyatt Sicks for quite some time

The eerie faction has shown a pattern of giving subtle hints to fans during the show’s programming before its arrival. This includes a glitch interference during the broadcast showcasing the symbol of the group, resembling a crow and a circular ring. Interestingly, the ‘Kintsugi’ page of The Wyatt Sicks also recently added an update saying that the group is now “whole.”

The update was made under the ‘family’ section of the page where Uncle Howdy has posted all the material regarding his faction. Thus, he could possibly make an appearance this week on SmackDown.

#2. Uncle Howdy has been medically cleared for a return

The Wyatt Sicks made their last appearance on December 9, 2024, in a losing effort against The Final Testament and The Miz. Following this, Uncle Howdy was reportedly removed from programming because of an undisclosed injury. Now, he has been given the medical clearance by doctors and is fit to compete again.

Back to full strength, Uncle Howdy can finally lead his crew and make his first appearance on Friday Night SmackDown. It would be interesting to see which superstar gets targeted by the brother of the late WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt.

#1. Alexa Bliss is finally free from the Elimination Chamber storyline

Alexa Bliss ended her two-year maternity and medical hiatus at the 2025 Royal Rumble. Following her Rumble appearance, Lexi qualified for the Women’s Elimination Chamber match but was knocked out of the contest by Liv Morgan. Thus, with no active feuds and her Chamber journey at an end, Little Miss Bliss can finally join The Wyatt Sicks.

The Stamford-based promotion has already hinted that the five-time WWE Women’s Champion has a connection with the eerie faction. Moreover, the ‘Kintsugi’ page revealing that The Wyatt Sicks are now “whole” could possibly be a hint that Lexi has joined the stable. It would be interesting to see what Uncle Howdy and his crew do on SmackDown if they make an appearance this week.

