3 signs Triple H has a problem with Roman Reigns in WWE

Roman Reigns has been a top guy in WWE since he debuted in the Stamford-based promotion. His name was immortalized among the GOATs of the industry after his evolution into the &quot;Tribal Chief.&quot;However, for quite some time, under Triple H's creative regime, there has been something off with the Original Tribal Chief. Experts and pundits feel that even though Reigns has long been considered a Triple H guy, The Game may now have a problem with the OTC.In this speculative listicle, let's examine three signs that suggest Triple H has an issue with his favorite Roman Reigns:#3. The former WWE champion was barely featured in the real-life documentaryNetflix recently aired a WWE sports original documentary, &quot;WWE: Unreal.&quot; The series featured hidden backstage secrets in pro wrestling, which were kept away from fans for decades, including superstars breaking characters, the storyline process, and much, much more.WWE highlighted several of the biggest stars in the documentary, including Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Rhea Ripley, John Cena, and more. However, Reigns, despite being the top guy in the promotion, was given the bare minimum time in the series and no separate segment, unlike others. This didn't sit well with fans, and they raised questions about the same on social media.Many see it as a subtle hint that WWE CCO Triple H may have some issues with Roman Reigns, which could have led to the spotlight not shining on the OTC as much as fans wanted.#2. Roman Reigns is booked looselySince Reigns lost his WWE Undisputed Universal Championship at WrestleMania XL, WWE has booked the Original Tribal Chief somewhat tenuously, and his feuds are looking way too similar.Whenever he returns for a match, he gets brutally attacked every time and goes off television again, which makes his character look weaker, and the angle appears repetitive.#1. The Bloodline saga ended awkwardlyThe Bloodline saga was arguably one of the most engaging storylines of this era, and fans had high hopes for it, and many wanted to end with Roman Reigns vs. The Rock at some point.However, Triple H abruptly shut down the storyline with a single match between Solo Sikoa and Reigns at RAW's debut on Netflix, which felt like an incomplete ending and was perhaps an awkward and rushed move.After the years of domination, the storyline didn't have Reigns face his comeuppance from the rest of the roster. To many, this felt like Reigns was being pushed aside to make room for a new set of superstars.