3 Signs WWE has given up 31-year-old SmackDown Superstar

By Ishaan Rathi
Published Jul 20, 2025 01:42 GMT
Triple H at the WrestleMania Press Conference
Triple H at the WrestleMania Press Conference [Image credits: wwe.com]

Giulia made her WWE debut with a lot of hype after thriving in Japan. The Stamford-based company hired her intending to shake up the women’s division and build a new top star.

The 31-year-old dethroned Zelina Vega to become the Women’s United States Champion soon after her massive debut on SmackDown. Since then, she has not been featured in prominent storylines despite being one of the most talented wrestlers on the roster.

The Beautiful Madness is expected to showcase her talents every week as a major champion. However, she has been missing out on shows for the past few weeks, which has raised doubts about WWE possibly losing interest in her.

#3. WWE’s handling of the Women’s US Title lately

Triple H introduced the Women’s United States Title and the Women’s Intercontinental Title together last year. Despite Chelsea Green's stellar championship reign, the US Title has not been elevated to the same level as the Intercontinental Title.

The inaugural Women’s Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria impressed many with her performances as champion. Since then, Becky Lynch and Bayley have entered the picture, elevating the title's status. Meanwhile, the Women’s United States Championship has not been given the spotlight on SmackDown.

Many had high hopes for The Beautiful Madness' championship run. However, the up-and-coming star's lackluster booking shows that the company has given up on her.

#2. No potential challenger lined up for SummerSlam

SummerSlam is just weeks away, and there’s no sign of a proper feud for Giulia. The star has not been engaged in a big-time program over the past few weeks. While she still reigns as a champion, the company has not crowned a number one contender for the Women’s United States Championship ahead of SummerSlam.

With The Beautiful Madness potentially set to miss The Biggest Party of the Summer, it is a major hint that she might not be in the best spot as a WWE Superstar right now.

#1. Lack of TV time since winning the title

Giulia received a massive pop when she defeated Zelina Vega to become the Women’s United States Champion. However, she has not been seen in singles action following her title victory. Moreover, WWE has not been giving her TV time on the blue brand, apart from some backstage appearances.

This is a massive hint that the company has given up on the star. However, one big feud could bring her back into the spotlight and elevate her status as one of the most incredible performers in the company. For now, only time will tell what Triple H has in store for her.

Ishaan Rathi

Ishaan Rathi

Ishaan writes for the WWE vertical at Sportskeeda. While he is a finance student, Ishaan is an avid pro wrestling fan, which has led him to pursue a career in sports journalism.

Before joining Sportskeeda, Ishaan worked for various renowned websites such as GiveMeSport and Fansided, and has nearly three years of experience. He relies only on credible sources like Cagematch when reporting on a topic. Ishaan cross-checks his work multiple times to ensure it is factually correct.

Ishaan’s favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary’s never-give-up attitude and work ethic. In fact, it was The Shield’s memorable WWE debut in 2012 that got him hooked on sports entertainment in the first place. Ishaan would love to interview Rollins someday.

When not reporting on pro wrestling, Ishaan loves to watch movies and occasionally play cricket.

