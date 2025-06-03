3 Signs WWE will crown a new champion at Money in the Bank 2025

The Women's Intercontinental Championship picture is heating up ahead of WWE Money in the Bank 2025. The fans are waiting to witness Becky Lynch challenge reigning champion Lyra Valkyria to a match, which has been building up for a long time now. Considering the history between the two women, it is clear that fans will be eager to see them battle it out this weekend.

Ad

While Valkyria has emerged as one of WWE’s breakout stars over the past year, the momentum seems to be shifting in Becky’s favor lately. This will be their third encounter, and the stipulation that Becky will not challenge for the title again under Valkyria's reign has added massive stakes.

Millions around the world believe that signs point toward a title change at Money in the Bank. Let’s check out the signs that hint at a potential Becky Lynch victory.

Ad

Trending

#3. Becky Lynch has already lost to Lyra Valkyria twice

Dominik Mysterio made an outrageous comment recently. More details HERE

Ad

Becky Lynch is set to enter the Money in the Bank premium live event with unfinished business. The Man has suffered two high-profile losses to Lyra Valkyria. The first one came at NXT Halloween Havoc 2023, where Valkyria dethroned her for the NXT Women’s Championship, which ended up being the headstart of her career.

Lynch’s second loss came at Backlash France 2025 in a massive Intercontinental Title defense, which was the foundation for their upcoming match at Money in the Bank. WWE rarely books a top-tier star like Lynch to lose three times in a row to the same opponent without a payoff.

Ad

With the title on the line and her future Intercontinental Championship hopes in danger, Becky Lynch might be desperate to pick up a victory here. This is a massive sign of Lynch winning the match at the premium live event.

#2. WWE is planning Bayley vs. Becky Lynch at Evolution II

Speculation is rife that Becky Lynch vs. Bayley is being planned for the upcoming all-women's premium live event, Evolution II. The match would revisit their long-term rivalry, which has been heating up over the past few months. Lynch attacked Bayley backstage right before WrestleMania, which has kept her out of action for quite some time now.

Ad

A potential return to face Lynch and avenge the attack could be the plan for Bayley moving forward, potentially ending up in a match at Evolution. For that to happen, Becky needs to walk out of Money in the Bank with her head held high as a champion.

A win at Money in the Bank sets up a potential feud between Lynch and Bayley quite well. Right when Lynch snatches the win, Bayley could make a return for a face-to-face confrontation against the Man, leading to the massive feud.

Ad

#1. Becky Lynch has declared she won’t challenge again if she loses

Ad

Since her return to WWE at WrestleMania 41, Becky Lynch has been at the top of her game with some of the biggest matches in the women’s division. The star picked up a Women’s Tag Team Championship victory on the Grandest Stage of Them All, but her reign as the champion ended quite early.

Since her loss, Lynch has been floundering, and many are hoping to see her rise to the top again. Adding a high-stakes stipulation has turned this title match into a must-win scenario for Becky Lynch. On the May 26 episode of WWE RAW, Becky announced that if she fails to win the Intercontinental Title at Money in the Bank, she will never challenge Lyra Valkyria for the title again during her reign.

With the stakes high, this seems like a massive sign hinting at Becky’s victory at the premium live event. Fans will now have to wait and see what WWE has in store for the Man next.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishaan Rathi Ishaan writes for the WWE vertical at Sportskeeda. While he is a finance student, Ishaan is an avid pro wrestling fan, which has led him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before joining Sportskeeda, Ishaan worked for various renowned websites such as GiveMeSport and Fansided, and has nearly three years of experience. He relies only on credible sources like Cagematch when reporting on a topic. Ishaan cross-checks his work multiple times to ensure it is factually correct.



Ishaan’s favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary’s never-give-up attitude and work ethic. In fact, it was The Shield’s memorable WWE debut in 2012 that got him hooked on sports entertainment in the first place. Ishaan would love to interview Rollins someday.



When not reporting on pro wrestling, Ishaan loves to watch movies and occasionally play cricket. Know More