3 similarities between LA Knight and The Rock 

The rise of LA Knight WWE over the last few months has been nothing short of phenomenal. In fact, not many in modern-day wrestling have been able to resonate with fans in the way Knight has. Many believe the 40-year-old star has plenty in common with superstars of the Attitude Era.

One man Knight is constantly compared with is The Rock. Many believe the 40-year-old has plenty in common with the popular Hollywood star. During the latest edition of SmackDown, even Roman Reigns made a reference in which he mentioned Knight and The Rock in the same breath.

In this article, we will explore the similarities between LA Knight and The Rock:

#3. LA Knight and The Rock sound similar

Along with the uniqueness LA Knight brings to the table, the one thing that sets him apart from the rest is his voice. However, if closely examined, the 40-year-old superstar sounds very similar to The Rock. This is one factor that has led to comparisons between the two superstars.

Despite many fans around the world agreeing with the same, Knight has a different opinion. But in this case, The Megastar's opinion hardly matters since the WWE Universe is convinced of this similarity. While sounding similar to The Rock is great, it will be important for Knight to work hard and have a career like the former.

#2. Witty on the mic

Even though The Rock had a short career in WWE, he is still considered one of the greatest to have graced the ring. While there are several reasons behind the same, a major one was the Hollywood star's ability to be witty on the mic and deliver some memorable promos.

While no superstar until now was able to do it like The Rock, LA Knight is slowly but surely making a name for himself. Like the WWE legend, Knight is also witty on the mic and has delivered many comical segments. Hence, it's only natural for him to be compared with The Rock.

#1. Similar signature moves

Apart from his mick skills, The Rock was also known for his iconic moves inside the ring. He possessed a unique move set, and one of his signature attacks usually caused a roar in the WWE Universe. The move in question is The People's Elbow.

While many have tried to perform it on occasion, LA Knight has literally incorporated his own version of The People's Elbow. Even though he has gained plenty of appreciation, it has led to further comparisons between him and The Rock.

