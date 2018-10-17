3 stables WWE need to create as soon as possible

The Shield is currently the most popular and successful stable in WWE

WWE has given chances to some of the top wrestlers in the world, and have fed off their success to garner more success for the brand.

Many individual superstars have found more success in tag teams, and have continued to stay in one for most of their careers. Hence we have seen the success of Demolition, The Usos, The Hardy Boyz, and The Dudley Boyz.

On the other hand, many factions in the WWE have also been extremely successful and have given rise to the value and popularity of many superstars.

Factions such as Evolution, The Wyatt Family, Nexus, DX, The New Day, and The Shield are a few of the many factions who have been very successful, and built the superstars of tomorrow.

Currently there are many superstars who can either work very well together or provide the WWE with a new angle to work on while building fan interest.

Many wrestlers are very talented, but are currently struggling on the main roster, and can work better in stables to help each other get more successful, or feed off the success of the stable leader.

Lets take a look at 3 such stables the WWE can create soon, which could prove to be very successful.

#3 The NXT call-ups

They've been buried on the main roster

The Nexus was a villainous stable in the WWE which ran riot on Raw between 2010 and 2011. The stable originally consisted of eight members, with the aim of getting a WWE contract for each one of its members except Wade Barrett.

The stable proved to be extremely successful at doing what they did best, and were a welcome change in the manner Raw was being run.

Today, we have many NXT call-ups who’ve failed miserably on the main roster. Apollo, Mojo Rawley, No Way Jose, and Tye Dillinger were surely the better wrestlers on the yellow brand who’ve been stuck nowhere on SmackDown.

These are just a few of the many NXT wrestlers, both male and female, who are left with no direction on the main roster, and the WWE can use the interest fans still have in them to their advantage.

WWE can unleash a new stable of at least 6 to 8 former NXT Superstars who can cause disruption in matches, and injure superstars, in search of equal opportunities on the two main brands. The idea could prove to be as successful as the original Nexus, and even build some of the former NXT Superstars for the future.

