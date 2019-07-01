3 stars who could dethrone Seth Rollins

Shiraz Aslam FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 611 // 01 Jul 2019, 16:21 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Seth Rollins is the Universal Champion at the moment.

Seth Rollins currently holds the Universal Title and is the seventh Title-holder for the belt that has been around since 2016. He has held the title for more than 80 days, having won the title at WrestleMania by taming the Beast Incarnate, Brock Lesnar. Rollins has led the Raw brand superbly, putting on great matches time and time again. He has restored prestige into the title once again.

The Beast-Slayer has had a tremendous reign as the Universal Champion. He defended the title against arguably the best in-ring performer in WWE today, AJ Styles, in a match of the year candidate at Money in the Bank. He also successfully defended the title against one of Raw's top heels as he defeated Baron Corbin on two separate occasions, first at Super Show-Down and then at Stomping Grounds. Although Corbin is still chasing the reigning champion, it's very likely that Rollins will retain the Universal title against Corbin in the upcoming mixed tag-team match at Extreme Rules where Rollins and Becky Lynch will take on Corbin and Lacey Evans in a Winners Take All match for the aforementioned Universal title and Raw Women's Championship.

The thing that has made Rollins' reign even more impressive is how he has been able to dodge the 'Beast in the Bank'. Lesnar tried to cash in his contract at Super Show-Down, but Rollins smartly evaded the cash-in and viciously assaulted the Beast, thwarting the cash-in in the process.

However, Rollins will inevitably lose the title someday. It would take a formidable challenger to conquer the Beast-Slayer, who is at the top of the food chain right now. Here's a look at 3 stars who could dethrone Rollins and become the Universal Champion.

3. Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre has a lot of fans backstage.

I'm going to go out on a limb and say that Drew McIntyre will be the Universal Champion by the end of 2019, and many would agree with me. Even if he doesn't win the title in 2019, he will certainly win it somewhere down the line.

WWE has been building up McIntyre for quite some time now, he is undoubtedly one of WWE's brightest prospects. The Scottish Psychopath is currently aligned with Shane McMahon, acting as Shane's henchman most of the time.

The duo is set to face the unlikely team of The Undertaker and Roman Reigns at Extreme Rules. McIntyre is currently working with the likes of Reigns, Shane and Taker. These three names are WWE's biggest stars and McIntyre will benefit immensely from working with these three stars.

Rollins and McIntyre have battled before and will inevitably do so again. When they do, it will most likely be for the Universal title and McIntyre should slay the Beast-Slayer.

1 / 3 NEXT