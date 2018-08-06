3 stars WWE should hire on a per appearance basis

Goodbye and goodnight!

With Brock Lesnar's rumoured contract and James Ellsworth's recent, if temporary, reemergence has alerted fans to WWE's willingness to bring in certain competitors on a per appearance deal.

These kinds of deals are ideal for certain competitors. Perhaps the company is unwilling to hire someone for any specific reason on a full-time basis, but that person would still bring tremendous value to the programming. In that case, a per appearance contract is ideal. WWE would be able to utilize the services of some of the top talent in the world but still, have flexibility in dealing with them.

With that in mind, who are these individuals WWE should give per appearance deals to?

#1 Meiko Satomura

The Joshi legend will step into a bigger spotlight soon.

Meiko Satomura is a living legend in Japan. Long before the idea of a "women's revolution" had entered the mind of WWE's top brass and fans, she was living it. Set to enter this year's Mae Young Classic, the company has obviously recognized her talents and contributions and is about to give her some due. But should that be the extent of her appearance under WWE's spotlight?

Meiko Satomura is still considered among the best wrestlers in the world, male or female, and there's no doubt that her use in certain matches or angles would add immeasurable value to WWE's women's division. An appearance at Evolution would go a long way to guaranteeing the show's success, as Meiko Satomura would give it legitimacy and make for part of an excellent match.

A few obstacles would prevent a full-time deal, though. First is the age factor, as Meiko Satomura is 38, and the company might shy away from signing someone in that age group. Second, Satomura runs the Sendai Girls promotion in Japan and would be reluctant to leave that position.

A per appearance contract would be the ideal solution to this problem. If James Ellsworth can be offered such a deal to compete in WWE's women's division, Meiko Satomura can.

