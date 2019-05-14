3 Stats that show Goldberg vs The Undertaker is a bad idea

The Undertaker will face Goldberg at WWE Super Showdown 2019

WWE recently announced a dream match that many fans have been waiting over two decades for - Goldberg versus The Undertaker - at WWE Super Showdown in Saudi Arabia later this June.

However, the big question now is whether WWE have left this match a few years too later. Both Goldberg and Undertaker are at the twilight of their careers, so will this match live up to expectations? Would both men have been better off working with young and more mobile opponents who could bump for them?

Let's take a look at some stats that seem to show that WWE may have been better off without booking this match.

#3. Can Goldberg wrestle a longer match than he has recently?

Goldberg beat Kevin Owens in 22 seconds

How long will a Goldberg versus Undertaker match last? It can't be short like Goldberg's matches with Lesnar and Owens. Goldberg can't have an explosive offence based match with Undertaker like his match with Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania. Nor can he squash The Deadman like he did to Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series and to Kevin Owens at Fastlane.

Goldberg beat Brock Lesnar in his Survivor Series return in 1 minute and 26 seconds. He squashed Kevin Owens for the WWE Universal Championship at WWE Fastlane in just 22 seconds.

Goldberg then lost his title defence against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 35 in 4 minutes and 45 seconds which was his longest match in his recent run. That gives us a total match time of 6 minutes and 33 seconds which gives an average match time of 2 minutes and 11 seconds.

We know that The Undertaker will be forced to work a lot slower than he is used to. This means that the match will likely go longer than Goldberg's previous matches in his last run and will have to be booked differently. Is there any chance that this dream match could be boring?

