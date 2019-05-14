×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

3 Stats that show Goldberg vs The Undertaker is a bad idea

Pratyay Ghosh
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
103   //    14 May 2019, 16:46 IST

The Undertaker will face Goldberg at WWE Super Showdown 2019
The Undertaker will face Goldberg at WWE Super Showdown 2019

WWE recently announced a dream match that many fans have been waiting over two decades for - Goldberg versus The Undertaker - at WWE Super Showdown in Saudi Arabia later this June.

However, the big question now is whether WWE have left this match a few years too later. Both Goldberg and Undertaker are at the twilight of their careers, so will this match live up to expectations? Would both men have been better off working with young and more mobile opponents who could bump for them?

Let's take a look at some stats that seem to show that WWE may have been better off without booking this match.

#3. Can Goldberg wrestle a longer match than he has recently?

Goldberg beat Kevin Owens in 22 seconds
Goldberg beat Kevin Owens in 22 seconds

How long will a Goldberg versus Undertaker match last? It can't be short like Goldberg's matches with Lesnar and Owens. Goldberg can't have an explosive offence based match with Undertaker like his match with Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania. Nor can he squash The Deadman like he did to Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series and to Kevin Owens at Fastlane.

Goldberg beat Brock Lesnar in his Survivor Series return in 1 minute and 26 seconds. He squashed Kevin Owens for the WWE Universal Championship at WWE Fastlane in just 22 seconds.

Goldberg then lost his title defence against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 35 in 4 minutes and 45 seconds which was his longest match in his recent run. That gives us a total match time of 6 minutes and 33 seconds which gives an average match time of 2 minutes and 11 seconds.

We know that The Undertaker will be forced to work a lot slower than he is used to. This means that the match will likely go longer than Goldberg's previous matches in his last run and will have to be booked differently. Is there any chance that this dream match could be boring?

1 / 3 NEXT
Tags:
The Undertaker Goldberg
Advertisement
5 theories on why Goldberg is facing The Undertaker at Saudi Arabia
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Goldberg's epic reaction to confirmed match against The Undertaker 
RELATED STORY
Why WWE should book Goldberg Vs the Undertaker for the upcoming Saudi Arabia PPV
RELATED STORY
3 possible opponents for the Undertaker at the next Saudi Arabia show
RELATED STORY
3 legendary matches that never happened at WrestleMania
RELATED STORY
3 WWE Superstars who could face Goldberg at the upcoming Saudi Arabia show
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Goldberg opens up on "difficult decision" to accept Undertaker match at Saudi Arabia
RELATED STORY
3 Possible WWE opponents for The Undertaker at the Saudi Arabia Event
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why WWE should book Goldberg vs John Cena at the Saudi Arabia event
RELATED STORY
3 Legendary Superstars who The Undertaker never faced at WrestleMania
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us