×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

3-step guide for Finn Balor to revive his WWE career

Charanjot Singh
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
282   //    17 Nov 2018, 11:15 IST

The first ever Universal Champion
The first ever Universal Champion

Finn Balor, the first ever Universal Champion on Raw. Someone who managed to beat Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins in his very first month on Raw and become the very first Universal Champion.

Yes, that Finn Balor, one of the more popular stars in WWE. Liked by everyone, super talented. Hard Worker, Great in-ring performer, a good talker and someone with an alter ego "The Demon King" which is as impactful as any character in WWE.

Yes, that Finn Balor has not won anything big ever since he came back from injury. That Finn Balor who was once pushed so hard but is now literally an afterthought. What went wrong? Why has he fallen out of favor?

Is he not impressive anymore? Is he not hard working? Is he not over enough? Does he lack the charisma? Sadly none of them is true. Sadly somewhere somehow Finn Balor has fallen out of favor of WWE.

Currently, he's put in a feud with Drew McIntyre after being pulled out of one with Bobby Lashley. The sad part is, He was thrashed badly in the one with Bobby and it just seems that he will be thrashed in the one with Drew as well as Drew moves on to bigger better things.

Demon King? It has not made an entrance in a while and it's almost shocking to see WWE overlook such a gimmick. If we talk about the RAW roster, the names that pop out are Brock Lesnar, Braun Strowman, Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose, Drew McIntyre and not Finn Balor.

It's hard to fathom but there seems to be mould in which all the top superstars in the Raw roster fit and Balor doesn't. All is not lost though and these 3 steps could help him revive his career.

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Finn Balor
Charanjot Singh
ANALYST
A lazy idealist with a love for sports and writing
5 Things WWE Must Do To Revive Finn Balor's Career
RELATED STORY
5 ways WWE could make Finn Balor relevant again
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Kurt Angle reveals when Finn Balor will receive...
RELATED STORY
6 Ways WWE is Currently Tricking Fans Into Giving Up On...
RELATED STORY
5 superstars who could join forces with Finn Balor to...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: WWE Superstars Finn Balor and Elias should form...
RELATED STORY
What if Finn Balor joins the Undisputed Era?
RELATED STORY
Should Finn Balor move to SmackDown and win the WWE...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Why Finn Balor in The Shield is not such a great...
RELATED STORY
What if Finn Balor faces The Undertaker at WrestleMania 35?
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us