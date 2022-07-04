3 Stepmothers and 2 stepfathers in WWE currently 

WWE has pushed together some of the best-known stars in history in recent years, and more often than not, these relationships lead to marriage.

Several current WWE men and women have chosen to take on children from former relationships when marrying their new spouse, making them stepparents.

While several of these stars have had their own children since there are others who are happy to be stepmothers or fathers at present, this list looks at five such superstars.

#5. Stepmother - Naomi

Naomi hasn't been seen on WWE TV for several weeks after walking out of the company as part of a live episode of RAW back in April. The former women's champion is expected to make her return since she still has connections in the company, which includes her husband, Jimmy Uso.

Jimmy and Naomi's wedding was featured on an episode of Total Divas back in 2014. After tying the knot with Uso, Naomi became the stepmother to his two young children. Uso has a daughter called Jayla and a son called Jaidan, who are now also looked after by Naomi.

#4. Stepfather - Former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar recently returned to WWE to set up another rematch against Roman Reigns at SummerSlam. In what could be the final bout between the two men, Reigns and Lesnar will collide in a Last Man Standing match in three weeks' time.

Lesnar was on hiatus following their last encounter at WrestleMania 38, which allowed him to spend some time with his wife Sable and their children. While it's well known that Brock has two sons with the former women's champion, he is also the stepfather to her daughter Mariah from her first marriage to Wayne Richardson.

#3. Stepmother - Bianca Belair

Bianca Belair is the reigning RAW Women's Champion after overcoming the challenge of Carmella at the recent Money in the Bank event. The star performs in WWE alongside her husband Montez Ford, who is a former tag team champion.

Bianca and Montez married back in 2018 when the couple was still wrestling in NXT, and at the time, it wasn't well-known that Ford was already a father. Following their wedding, Belair adopted Montez's two children, Liam and Morgan.

Belair has often spoken about how happy she is to have taken on the children as well and loves the role of a stepmother.

#2. Stepfather - Randy Orton

Randy Orton is perhaps the most well-known stepparent in WWE since the former world champion often shares images of his large family online. When Orton split from his first wife, Samantha Speno, back in 2013, Orton went on to start a new relationship with Kim Marie Kessler.

Kim already had three sons when she married Orton, and The Viper had one daughter, so their union made them both stepparents. The couple has since welcomed a daughter of their own called Brooklyn Rose, which means that they now have five children between them.

#1. Stepmother - Carmella

The newest addition to the list is The Most Beautiful Woman in All of WWE, who recently married fellow WWE star, Corey Graves. Carmella and Graves have been dating for several years following the breakdown of his marriage.

Graves has three children from his marriage to Amy Polinsky, two girls, and a boy. Carmella has since been able to step into the role as a stepparent to the children, something that she opened up about during a recent conversation with The New York Post.

“It’s such a learning process and I’m loving every minute of it,” Carmella said. “It’s never anything that I imagined for myself. I never pictured myself being a stepmom or marrying someone who has children, but this is the relationship I find myself in. I’m really embracing, owning and loving it. I’m learning. There’s no rulebook.”

