3 Steps Dean Ambrose Can Take After Leaving WWE

Dean Ambrose

It still isn't certain if Dean Ambrose is leaving WWE but it certainly seems like WWE isn't too big on the wrestler as seen by his poor booking off late.

Dean Ambrose made an emphatic return to the ring in August last year in what probably seemed like a new start for the Lunatic Fringe. A promised great feud between Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose calmly surrendered itself in the absence of Roman Reigns.

Seth Rollins made his way into the Universal Title picture and was pushed well by the WWE creatives. This meant Dean Ambrose had to do away with the promised feud and slowly the heel Lunatic Fringe came back to being a member of The Shield. This was after Roman Reigns made his much-anticipated return to WWE.

It might not be wrong to say that the absence of Roman Reigns from WWE cost Dean Ambrose a very good storyline, but this was something which wasn't in anyone's control. As things stand today, it still isn't sure, if Dean Ambrose will be seen in WWE anymore. While some rumours also suggest that Dean Ambrose might not be seen in WWE programming anymore.

All things considered, it seems highly likely that Dean Ambrose might leave WWE and this comes with the prospect of far greater things that he can do outside WWE.

#3 AEW

AEW can provide a solid platform to Dean Ambrose

AEW is turning out to be the biggest competitor to WWE is such a short time. Christopher Daniels, Cody Rhodes, Chris Jericho, Fenix, Pentagon, and a longer list of talented wrestlers have brought power to the AEW roster.

Dean Ambrose can gain a lot by signing with AEW, and there is a good chance that he might do that. AEW will be ready to pay any amount to sign WWE wrestlers and someone like Dean Ambrose don't come around that often.

Dean Ambrose might as well become the next Cody Rhodes. Ambrose possesses a natural heel persona and he is too good to become irrelevant after he leaves WWE.

