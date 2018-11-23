3 Steps to book an injured Braun Strowman

This won't be the first time the big man will require elbow surgery

It’s no secret now that Braun Strowman is suffering from legitimate injuries. It was being speculated not too long ago that his knees are completely busted and are causing him great pain while competing.

On RAW, he was attacked by Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley, and Drew McIntyre and the WWE Universe saw him bleed and complain of severe pain and numbness.

The three men mainly attacked his right arm, shoulder, and elbow, as the big man has already suffered an elbow injury earlier in his career. The angle was used to actually give time to Strowman to either heal his injuries or go under the knife.

We will soon find out how grave the injury is, and whether he will need an extended time away from the ring or not. Reports have suggested that he may return to the ring sooner than later, and won't miss too much time away from television.

Keeping that in mind, let's look at three steps that the WWE can use to book the injured Strowman and give him screen time without adding to his injury.

#3 Write him off television

The onscreen assault worked extremely well

Braun Strowman was viciously attacked by Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley, and Drew McIntyre on screen last week. After isolating The Monster Among Men, they attacked his arm and ‘shattered his elbow’ in kayfabe.

On screen, Strowman’s injury looks as bad as any can be and could possibly give him some time away from television. This seems like the best time to write him off TV for some time, as we have three episodes of RAW left before the Tables, Ladders, and Chairs (TLC) pay-per-view.

Writing him off TV will make his injuries look as legitimate as possible, and also give him time to rest. On screen, it will help build suspense while Baron Corbin can gloat about destroying The Monster and making sure he won’t be able to show up at TLC.

The angle would also allow other face superstars, such as Finn Balor and Elias, to get some spotlight on the red brand and get match time along with Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley.

