3 steps through which WWE can fix The Fiend

Bray Wyatt's WWE career has been nothing less than a roller-coaster ride. The number of ups and downs Wyatt has seen during his 8-year long main-roster journey is mind-boggling.

However, things finally started to change for the former two-time Universal champion in the summer of 2019. In July of that year, Wyatt debuted a brand new character called "The Fiend," which drew the attention of the WWE Universe.

Despite some massive initial success as he ran through top superstars like Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, The Miz, and Daniel Bryan, The Fiend received a few disheartening losses, which came at a crucial time, derailing all his momentum.

However, if there's anything that we have learned from history, it's that WWE can successfully revive anyone's career if they want to do so. Look no further than Bobby Lashley, who overcame the company's poor booking to become the WWE Champion.

In this article, let's discuss the steps WWE needs to take to bring back relevancy to The Fiend again.

#1.The Fiend must demolish Goldberg.

At Super Showdown 2020, The Fiend lost his WWE Universal championship to Goldberg. It was a shocking decision on WWE's part to allow a part-timer like Goldberg to defeat their hottest entity at the time.

This critical loss is what started the downfall of The Fiend. He was never the same again after this defeat. The manner of his title loss also made things worse for Wyatt. Hence, if WWE wants to rebuild Wyatt, they need to make things come full circle.

That's why The Fiend must rekindle his infamous rivalry with Goldberg. It might not seem like a popular decision, but it would help compensate for the damage done by the mentioned loss. It could be an entertaining short-term program.

If Wyatt succeeds in putting down this indomitable force, it would certainly bring back a lot of his lost credibility. This dominant victory would finally begin The Fiend's redemption saga.

#2.The Fiend-Alexa Bliss storyline must come to an end.

In 2020 Alexa aligned herself with The Fiend. People expected it to be the beginning of something special. They were excited to see how this story unfolds.

Unfortunately, after some initial success, the two superstars became directionless. Instead of dominating the entire roster, the duo focused on playing spooky mind games with their opponents.

The strategy of giving Bliss more exposure proved to be a terrible decision. After some time, fans started to despise the paranormal mind games between Alexa Bliss and Randy Orton.

The rivalry also had a very underwhelming payoff. At WrestleMania 37, Alexa Bliss inexplicably turned on Bray Wyatt by distracting him from ringside. This distraction allowed Orton to finish his foe with an RKO. The events that took place in this match were really confusing for the WWE Universe.

If WWE wants to get things back on track, they must bring the Alexa-Fiend storyline to an end. Both Bliss and Bray Wyatt have suffered due to the failure of this partnership. It has been one of the lowest points of WWE RAW recently.

#3. The Fiend must get a character upgrade.

Bray Wyatt is a creative genius

The concept behind The Fiend's character was quite brilliant. It was like the ultimate form of Bray Wyatt, who had come to save him from all his miseries. It was supposed to be the master key for opening the door to Wyatt's fortune.

However, the creative team's impatience proved to be costly for the three-time World Champion again.

They hurried him into title feuds without letting him establish himself fully as a character. They often pushed themselves into a corner while handling The Fiend (HIAC 2019 quickly springs to mind).

At this point, it is highly doubtful if the WWE Universe will ever take The Fiend seriously again. But what if The Fiend that we have seen until now was not the ultimate form of the character.

A new and improved Fiend would allow Wyatt to become relevant once again. It would send a message to the WWE Universe that The Fiend they have seen so far was just a pawn on Wyatt's chessboard and that the final boss has finally arrived.

