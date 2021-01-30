3 Storylines that should continue and 2 that should end at WWE Royal Rumble

WWE is now heading into the Royal Rumble event with very few days left. With that being the case, there's a lot going on currently, and quite a lot of feuds are up in the air heading into the pay-per-view.

Drew McIntyre is facing the returning Goldberg in a WWE Championship match at the event, while at the same time, Roman Reigns is facing Kevin Owens, who was substituted into the match by a wily Adam Pearce. In this situation, there are still more than a few matches that are yet to be announced by WWE and with that being the case, some of the matches might be announced at the very last moment.

Riddle earned a match against Bobby Lashley on this week's RAW for the United States Championship after running The Hurt Business gauntlet. However, the date of the match is yet to be announced, although it could easily take place at Royal Rumble. Also, Elias and AJ Styles have been in somewhat of a feud, which has been inconsistent, to say the least.

With several other storylines ongoing at this point, there's a lot to talk about heading into the Royal Rumble pay-per-view. Without any ado, let's take look at two storylines that should end and three that should continue after the Royal Rumble event.

#3 WWE storyline that should continue after the Royal Rumble event: Randy Orton vs. Bray Wyatt

Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt are currently in the middle of one of the most unique rivalries heading into Royal Rumble in WWE's recent history. Orton apparently burnt Wyatt alive at the end of their Inferno Match, but ever since, has been entangled in the storyline with Alexa Bliss instead.

With Bliss talking to an invisible figure, over the last few weeks it appeared that she was the one hearing voices inside her head, as opposed to Randy Orton. Bray Wyatt's return has been hinted at a lot and given that Orton will be part of the 30-man Royal Rumble match, The Fiend could easily make his return at the Royal Rumble event itself.

This could lead to Orton's chances at winning the Rumble being ruined and instead might lead to the feud being re-ignited once again. This feud is hot enough that it could easily continue until WrestleMania, but whether that ends up happening or not remains to be seen. Either way, this is one feud that should continue after the Royal Rumble.