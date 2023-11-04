3 subtle shots Roman Reigns took at his haters and LA Knight on SmackDown

Roman Reigns has dominated SmackDown for three years now. The Tribal Chief reigns supreme as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Being at the top for so long, however, hasn’t come without controversy and hate for Reigns.

The SmackDown star had a subtle message for his haters on the go-home edition of the blue brand for Crown Jewel. Reigns showed up several minutes after his opponent LA Knight kicked off tonight’s show in his usual flair.

Let’s take a look at how Reigns trolled his haters and LA Knight tonight:

#3. Roman Reigns interrupted LA Knight

LA Knight interrupted Roman Reigns' entrance last week on SmackDown. The Megastar walked past the Tribal Chief without acknowledging him, much to the shock of Reigns and Paul Heyman.

The champion returned the favor by interrupting the challenger during his promo on the final SmackDown before Crown Jewel. This was all mind games ahead of their big match tomorrow night.

#2. Message for LA Knight and his fans

LA Knight is the overwhelming fan favorite to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match tomorrow night at Crown Jewel. The Megastar is one of the most popular superstars on the WWE roster today, and fans are rooting for him as he enters the biggest match of his career.

Having said that, Roman isn’t a fan of LA Knight. The Tribal Chief has capitalized on every moment and opportunity to undermine The Megastar. The champion said tonight that he'd wanted someone to step up in his absence, but didn’t expect that someone to be Knight.

#1. Subtle dig at The Rock

The Rock told Pat McAfee he was supposed to face his cousin at WrestleMania 39, but plans fell apart at the last minute. The Great One added that he was open to facing the Head of the Table at WrestleMania 40 next year.

Reigns took the opportunity tonight on SmackDown to troll both The Rock and LA Knight. The Tribal Chief called The Megastar a cosplay redneck version of The Rock. It remains to be seen if this promo will be used in a potential future feud between Rock and Reigns.

