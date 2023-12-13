3 subtle signs from WWE RAW that prove Damian Priest will get kicked out of The Judgment Day

For over a year now, The Judgment Day has been one of the most dominant forces in the WWE.

Consisting of Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh, the five superstars have established themselves as main event performers while being a part of the faction.

However, in recent weeks, Damian Priest has seemingly voiced his concern regarding the group structure, with him constantly trying to establish a hierarchy.

Therefore, we are going to take a look at three subtle signs from last night's episode of RAW that seemed to suggest that Priest's days in The Judgment Day are numbered.

#3. The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions are not united

During the latter stages of the year, Finn Balor and Senor Money in the Bank, Damian Priest have thrived as the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, taking on top stars such as Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Kevin Owens, and The Brawling Brutes.

However, with Damian Priest being in possession of the career-altering Money in the Bank briefcase, many feel that his eyes may be on a bigger prize in the form of the World Heavyweight Title. This desire could lead to Finn and Priest growing further apart.

During a backstage segment involving the group last night, Finn looked annoyed after Priest tapped his chest, as opposed to his lack of reaction when his close friend JD McDonagh did the same just moments later.

McDonagh and Balor share a long history, given that their wrestling journeys in Ireland echoed one another. Speaking to TV Insider, JD praised Finn, hailing him as his role model.

"He [Finn Balor] was the best wrestler in Ireland then and probably now. He was the person I most aspired to be like. He was always the guy I wanted to measure up to and up with. He went from Ireland to Japan to train, as did I. He went to New Japan Pro Wrestling. I went to Zero-One. He went to the States and WWE. I was a couple of years behind him when WWE signed me. We've been running the same path for a long time. I've always aspired to be like him and share that same work ethic he does. He was an inspiration to me." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

#2. Senor Money in the Bank is doing himself a disservice

Despite being Senor Money In The Bank, Damian Priest seems far from becoming a future world champion, given that he has fallen victim to various performers in the ring in recent weeks.

Last night on RAW was no different, as the number one contender to the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles, The Creed Brothers, went after Priest, leaving him battered in the middle of the ring.

However, one WWE performer who sees star potential in Priest is Cody Rhodes, who praised the powerhouse of The Judgment Day while speaking to Gabby LaSpisa of Gabby AF last month.

"He’s [Damian Priest] a completely different individual and to me, a sign of a true pro is, ‘Are you better tomorrow than you were today? Fans aren’t always the most patient but then also they’re the most loyal, so as long as you continue to improve, you can attach to them at some point. I feel like he has a very large future, not just because the briefcase is in hand, but just looking back at what he did with Bad Bunny at Backlash as well, I feel like he has a large future. Across from me? Not gonna happen. But he’s definitely a big player for WWE." (H/T WrestleZone)

#1. Mami is not happy with Damian Priest

Ahead of Survivor Series: WarGames last month, Damian Priest finally cracked as he surprisingly announced himself he is the leader of The Judgment Day, leaving the rest of his teammates stunned by his statement.

One performer who has taken umbrage with this comment is Rhea Ripley, the reigning Women's World Champion, who took a shot at Priest on RAW last night, stating that he is not acting like the leader he claims to be.

Despite their fractured relationship at the moment, Ripley is still very proud of her time in the group after she told The Independent that she hopes the group can remain together for the foreseeable future.

"I've done all these really cool things, but I haven't been out there with the men until now. It's something different. I love every single second of it. I love the Judgment Day and I'm going to do everything I can to keep us going together for a very, very long time." [H/T The Independent]

With the exception of Priest, Rhea Ripley very much feels like the group's out-and-out leader, meaning that she may be the one to ultimately decide if Damian is in or out.

Look who just challenged Randy Orton right here.