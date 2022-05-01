3 Superstars who should have been the first British WWE World Champion

Over the years, there have been a plethora of talented WWE Superstars who have competed for the promotion from outside the company's home nation, the United States of America. Hall of Famers, such as Bret "The Hitman" Hart from Canada, André The Giant from France, and Jushin "Thunder" Liger from Japan, have all stepped into the squared circle for the organization.

A particular part of the world where WWE has seen several first-rate talent join the company from is the United Kingdom. The company has even started its own brand NXT UK and opened a Performance Center in Great Britain in recent years.

Despite the company having an illustrious list of performers from the United Kingdom throughout its history, it was only recently that Drew McIntyre became the first British World Champion when he defeated Brock Lesnar to win the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 36 in 2020.

With that being said, let's take a look at three superstars who should have been the first British World Champion.

#3 Wade Barrett should have become the first British World Champion during his run with the Nexus

. @Scenic___ It still annoys me that Wade Barrett was never a World Champion It still annoys me that Wade Barrett was never a World Champion https://t.co/JubTAhPFZW

Who could ever forget Nexus? The young NXT rookies stormed Monday Night RAW on June 7, 2010, during the main event match between John Cena and CM Punk and caused havoc. Under Wade Barrett's leadership, alongside names such as Daniel Bryan and Heath, they destroyed the ring and ringside area, leaving the WWE Universe stunned.

This ultimately led to Barrett being positioned in significant matches, most notably against John Cena. However, the British star was unable to get the better of the sixteen-time world champion. Many believe the promotion should have gone further with Nexus and Wade Barrett, but it was not meant to be for the then-rising star.

#2 William Regal should have become a villainous World Champion

Red Monster Inc. @RedMonsterInc Could you imagine if William Regal had become WWE Champion during his King Regal run? That would have been so sick. Could you imagine if William Regal had become WWE Champion during his King Regal run? That would have been so sick. https://t.co/E2c3r2hTNi

William Regal is one of the greatest performers of all time and should have been the company's first-ever British-born world champion. He began his career in 1983 and went on to wrestle for WCW and WWE, seeing a lengthy stint with the latter between 2000 and 2022. However, his later years were as a trainer in NXT.

Now with AEW, Regal's acting expertise, inch-perfectly timed mannerisms, and gifted in-ring ability saw him become a favorite among many fans around the world. Perhaps during the mid to late-2000s, when the Blackpool-native appeared to be at his peak as a heel, the company could have pulled the trigger, even if it was just for a short-lived run.

#1 The British Bulldog should have added the WWE Championship to his list of accolades

The British Bulldog was a part of the 2020 Hall of Fame class

WWE Hall of Famer The British Bulldog had everything you could want from a potential world champion. Though better known for his tag team endeavors with the Dynamite Kid, Davey Boy Smith showed that he could cut it on his own and on the biggest stages.

His most iconic came in the main event of the SummerSlam event in 1992 when he captured the Intercontinental Championship by defeating Bret "The Hitman" Hart at Wembley Stadium in his home country. It was a night that will forever remain in the hearts of his fans in the United Kingdom.

Many believe The British Bulldog should have become the first British-born WWE World Champion. Such a victory would have been the cherry on top of his already illustrious career, inspiring generations of wrestlers.

