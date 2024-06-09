3 superstars to quit WWE and join AEW, huge name to form new Bloodline - 4 huge things that could happen in WWE in June

May 2024 proved to be a huge success for WWE from a commercial viewpoint. The company hosted two critically-acclaimed international premium live events, Backlash in France and King and Queen of the Ring in Saudi Arabia in this month.

With May 2024 in the history books, the focus now shifts towards the next month. WWE has made a good start to June. Fans should expect the company to keep the ball rolling going forward.

How will things pan out in WWE this month? To feed into the curiosity, let's take a look at four huge things that could transpire in the Stamford-based promotion in June 2024.

#4. Ricochet, Natalya and Dijak jump ship to AEW

Ricochet's WWE contact is set to expire very soon, and the high-flyer reportedly isn't looking to ink a new deal with the company. Hence, he could quit the company, only to join AEW, given Tony Khan's company has shown interest in signing him.

However, Ricochet may not be alone as two other superstars, Natalya and Dijak, whose contracts are also reportedly set to expire this month, are rumored to join Tony Khan's company as well.

Natalya has not been part of any major angle on the main roster in quite a while. She has been reduced to a mere gatekeeper in WWE. The veteran could follow in the footsteps of Edge and join AEW in pursuit of new challenges.

Meanwhile, Dijak was called up to the main roster in the WWE Draft 2024. However, its been reported that the company doesn't have any immediate plans for him. With his contract set to expire in this month, there have been rumors of him joining AEW. Given his talent, plus the fact that Tony Khan is sometimes keen on signing former WWE talents, Dijak could be another name who could jump ship to AEW.

#3. Uncle Howdy returns to WWE and claims his first victim

WWE has been teasing Uncle Howdy's return for quite a while now. If one of the recent clues is to be believed then Howdy could return on June 17, which is the RAW after Clash at the Castle: Scotland. If he does return, the hideous figure could claim his first victim on the show.

Given his past with late great Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman could be Howdy's first target. The masked figure could make a shocking comeback to lay waste to The Monster Among Men on the RAW after Clash at the Castle.

#2. Damian Priest gets kicked out of The Judgment Day

Damian Priest will lock horns with Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle. However, The Archer of Infamy is rumored to drop his title at the Scotland spectacle.

If that does happen, Priest's days in The Judgment Day could be numbered. The faction could lose trust in The Punishment following his title loss, and potentially turn on him on the RAW after Clash at the Castle.

Finn Balor along with Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh could kick Damian Priest out of the faction, only to replace him with Carlito.

#1. Jimmy Uso forms a new Bloodline on Roman Reigns' orders

Solo Sikoa has taken control of The Bloodline in Roman Reigns' absence, running rampage on WWE SmackDown. The Enforcer has even welcomed Tongan brothers, Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa into The Bloodline, which Roman didn't approve of previously, according to Paul Heyman.

Given how things have been unfolding, the original Tribal Chief could make his first move. Roman could have Jimmy Uso return to form a new verison of The Bloodline. Jimmy could recruit Jacob Fatu, before reuniting with Jey Uso to form a formidable faction. The trio could then clash with Solo's Bloodline until Roman returns.

