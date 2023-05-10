3 superstars who could return at WWE Night of Champions 2023

WWE Night of Champions 2023 will air live from the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on May 27. The Stamford-based company has started gearing up for the premium live event.

The recently concluded episode of WWE RAW confirmed the first match for the event, which will see Cody Rhodes lock horns with Brock Lesnar in a rematch from Backlash. Fans can expect the company to complete the match card in the coming weeks.

On another note, the Saudi spectacle could witness a few potential returns. Several stars could make a comeback to WWE at the event to set up fresh rivalries leading to some mouth-watering matches this summer.

The following piece will look at three superstars who could return to WWE at the event.

#3. Alexa Bliss

Alexa Bliss last featured in a match against Bianca Belair at Royal Rumble 2023. While Little Miss Bliss showed heart in going toe-to-toe against her rival, she succumbed to a loss in the end.

While Bliss has been on a hiatus since then, a recent report has revealed that she could be on WWE TV following May 27. This means that a return at the event could be in the cards for the former champion.

While it will be interesting to see what the company has in store for her upon her return, Little Miss Bliss could be angling to avenge her Royal Rumble loss against The EST at the event.

#2. Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre's WWE future is currently hanging in the balance, given that The Scottish Warrior and the company are reportedly not on the same page.

However, a recent report has revealed that the company is planning to turn McIntyre heel before pitting him against Seth Rollins in a feud for the World Heavyweight Championship. Hence, The Scottish Warrior could return at WWE Night of Champions and lay waste to Rollins.

#1. Randy Orton returns at WWE Night of Champions

While there were murmurs of Randy Orton returning to WWE at The Show of Shows, it didn't happen. However, it could be that the company is saving his potential return for WWE Night of Champions.

Given that WWE likes to make its Saudi events as huge as possible, fans can expect some major surprises at the show. One such surprise could be The Viper's return.

As you may know, Roman Reigns is set to complete 1,000 days as Universal Champion at WWE Night of Champions. However, his celebrations could be cut short by Randy Orton. The Apex Predator certainly has some unfinished business with The Tribal Chief, so it wouldn't be surprising if he laid waste to Reigns upon his return.

