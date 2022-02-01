3 superstars who spent the least time in 2022 Men's Royal Rumble (and 3 who spent the most)

The Royal Rumble has seen entrants push their limits and survive for as long as possible. Names like Daniel Bryan, Rey Mysterio, Chris Jericho, and loads more have remained in the ring for roughly an hour.

While some superstars spend an hour in the ring, it becomes a rigorous task for some to survive even a minute. The situation was no different in the 2022 edition of the free-for-all.

However, unlike the majority of the editions where The Iron Man remains for roughly an hour, this time it was merely 29 minutes. For those unaware, Iron Man is the entrant who survives for the longest duration in the Royal Rumble.

Our list will focus on three superstars who survived the least time in the 2022 Men's Royal Rumble and three who survived the most. Which of these names is most shocking for you? Please share your thoughts with us in the comments.

#6. Survived the least time: Johnny Knoxville - 1 minute and 26 seconds

Johnny Knoxville was one of the first superstars to announce his participation in the Rumble. His animosity with Sami Zayn ensured a brawl between the event.

However, contrary to what the majority expected, Zayn eliminated Knoxville and not the other way around. The Jackass Superstar also received multiple finishers from the other entrants.

Knoxville spent only 1 minute and 26 seconds on his first appearance at the Rumble. Let's wait and uncover if he will ever return to the squared ring.

#5. Survived the most time: Dolph Ziggler - 20 minutes and 46 seconds

Including this year's appearance at the Royal Rumble, Dolph Ziggler has entered the event 15 times. The number is bested only by Kane, who has done it 20 times.

This also makes Ziggler the most experienced superstar to step foot in this edition of the event. His experience helped him a lot, as he withstood other forces for a total of 20 minutes and 46 seconds.

However, he couldn't accumulate any elimination to his name. The Show-Off's pursuit of victory was crushed by the unexpected alliance of Rey Mysterio and Bad Bunny.

